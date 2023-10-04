WLTP: what exactly is it, how does it work and how (un)realistic are the figures?

Previously, you probably didn’t look at the range when you bought a car, but with electric cars this has suddenly become a decisive factor. This makes it all the more important that you can properly compare the range of cars. This is possible thanks to the WLTP, which stands for Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure. So the abbreviation should actually be WHLVTP, but that apparently became a bit too long.

What is WLTP?

The idea of ​​WLTP is simple in principle: it is a standardized method to measure the emissions and consumption of cars. This concerns both cars with a combustion engine and electric cars (but we focus on the latter category in this article).

There was already such a procedure, the NEDC (you probably remember it), but it was quite outdated. The NEDC dated back to 1973 and produced figures that were quite far from reality. That is why the WLTP was developed, which was supposed to provide a more realistic picture of consumption and emissions. From September 1, 2017, the consumption and emissions of all new cars have been measured according to this method, and from September 1, 2018 also of all existing models.

Although it has ‘Worldwide’ in the name, the WLTP is not applied in all countries. In the US, EPA is the standard and in China the CLTC method is used. For us in Europe this does not matter much: all cars sold here have gone through the WLTP cycle.

How does the WLTP work?

The WLTP measurements take place in a controlled environment, on the chassis dynamometer. This is done under laboratory conditions, where cars are always tested at a temperature of 23 degrees Celsius. The test cycle consists of four phases, with different speeds: low, medium, high and extra high. During the procedure, various real-world conditions are simulated, such as city driving with heavy braking and acceleration and driving on the highway. In this way an attempt is made to arrive at realistic figures.

The highest speed driven during the WLTP is 131.3 km/h. The average speed is 46.5 km/h. In total, the procedure takes about half an hour and covers a distance of 23.25 kilometers. The WLTP also takes the equipment into account, because this can make a significant difference in terms of weight. That is why a measurement is made with the most bare version and a measurement with the heaviest version.

What is the difference between NEDC and WLTP?

As mentioned, all cars for 2017 were tested using the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle). Although it has ‘New’ in the name, this method was no longer very new. The NEDC basically dated from the 1970s and was last updated in 1997. As with the WLTP, different conditions were simulated on the dynamometer, but there are a number of important differences between the NEDC and the WLTP:

The WLTP cycle takes longer (30 minutes vs. 20 minutes).

During the WLTP cycle, a higher top speed (131 km/h vs. 120 km/h) and average speed (46.5 km/h vs. 35 km/h) are achieved.

During the WLTP cycle, a greater distance is covered (23.25 km vs. 11 km).

More different driving conditions are simulated during the WLTP cycle.

During the WLTP cycle there is less focus on city driving (52% vs. 66%).

With the WLTP, the optimal shift point is selected for each car, while with the NEDC a fixed shift point was used.

The WLTP takes differences in equipment into account, the NEDC does not.

WLTP measured at a fixed temperature of 23 degrees, while NEDC measured at temperatures between 20 and 30 degrees.

All this ensures that the WLTP figures are more in line with practice than the NEDC. In concrete terms, this means that consumption and range are lower. To give you an idea, we have listed a number of cars below, with the range according to the NEDC and the range according to the WLTP. As you can see, the NEDC figures were a lot rosier.

Fashion model N.E.D.C WLTP Volkswagen e-Up (2016) 160 km 133 km Renault Zoe R90 (2016) 403 km 317 km BMW i3 120Ah (2018) 359 km 310km Volkswagen e-Golf (2017) 300 km 230 km Nissan Leaf (2017) 350 km 270 km Opel Ampera-e (2017) 520km 380km

WLTP range vs. practical range

The WLTP figures are therefore more realistic than the NEDC figures, but that actually says nothing. The key question is: how realistic are the figures really? For this we have to look at practical figures. There are various databases online where you can find practical figures. If you didn’t know yet: the WLTP figures are also generally too optimistic.

Of course, this depends on a lot of factors, including the temperature. The WLTP assumes 23 degrees, so if it is colder than that (which is usually the case), your range will be lower anyway. You also have some control over your consumption, with your driving style.

As for the numbers: one Peugeot e-208 For example, according to WLTP it has a range of 362 km, but in practice you should expect 270 km (source: EV Database). Another example: a Mustang Mach-e Extended Range RWD achieves an average of 480 km in practice, compared to 600 km according to the WLTP. As a rule of thumb, your practical range is approximately two-thirds of the WLTP range.

We are now talking about the average range. Whether you are above or below that depends on a number of factors. We will mention the most important ones:

Weather/season: at winter temperatures the range is considerably lower than in summer. This can easily save 25%.

Use: if you mainly drive a lot of highway kilometers, your EV is less economical than when you drive at low speeds in the city (where it is the other way around with a petrol or diesel car).

Driving style: if you accelerate ‘full throttle’ every time at the traffic light, your range will of course be lower.

Tires and rims: wide tires and large rims are nice, but they do mean less range.

Heating and air conditioning: if you have the heating and air conditioning on, this will be at the expense of the range (unless you have a heat pump).

Want to read more about range? We discuss this topic in more detail in our article about the range of electric cars.

This article WLTP range: everything you need to know first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#WLTP #range