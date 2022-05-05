Home page politics

Of: Magdalena von Zumbusch

Federal President Steinmeier was discharged from Kyiv. The politician is currently undesirable in Ukraine. © Jens Büttner/dpa

An invited Federal President: Olaf Scholz and Volodymyr Selenskyj continue to be concerned with the scandal. Wladimir Klitschko is now demanding a gesture from Kyiv.

Kyiv – In April, Ukraine had uninvited Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier from a visit. The aftermath of the scandal can still be felt today. Wladimir Klitschko is now demanding a solution from Volodymyr Selenskyj: one that has been made up for Acharge.

Klitschko had already criticized the invitation in mid-April: It was “enormously important that Ukraine, together with Germany and the entire European Union, show a common front against the Russian invasion. I hope that the Federal President’s visit has only been postponed and that it can be made up for in the coming weeks,” he tweeted at the time.

Ukraine scandal: Klitschko hopes for Steinmeier’s visit “in the coming weeks”

On Tuesday (May 3) he repeated his hope on Twitter that the Ukrainian President would make up for Steinmeier’s invitation. A “politically balanced step” is necessary, Germany is still debating the incidents. In the middle of the Ukraine war is not the time for emotions and unnecessary eloquence.

With the “eloquent” statements of the Ukrainian government, Wladimir Klitschko possibly meant a statement by Volodymyr Zelenskyj, who had been annoyed by Steinmeier’s friendly Russia policy in the past. “Ukraine is a free country. We can afford to surround ourselves with those who really support us, surround ourselves with real friends,” he said in mid-April.

With his recent tweet, Wladimir Klitschko also reacted to another tip from Ukraine: Ambassador Andriy Melnyk had sharply criticized Scholz’s no to a trip to Kyiv after the Steinmeier scandal. “Playing an offended liverwurst doesn’t sound very statesmanlike,” Melnyk told the dpa. “It’s about the most brutal war of annihilation since the Nazi attack on Ukraine, it’s not a kindergarten.”

Germany in the Ukraine conflict: Steinmeier unloaded from Kyiv, Melnyk taunts

Zelenskyi received the presidents of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in Kyiv in mid-April. According to Poland, the visit was organized on a joint initiative. Steinmeier actually wanted to come too. Shortly before the date, however, it was said from the Ukraine that Steinmeier’s participation was not possible for logistical reasons – which Steinmeier classified as a clear invitation.

Earlier, the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, Andriy Melnyk, had sharply criticized the Federal President and accused him of having “made a spider’s web of contacts with Russia for decades”. He was referring primarily to Steinmeier’s earlier activities as Federal Foreign Minister and Chancellor’s Office Minister. The Ukrainian government probably shares this view.

Video: Ukraine rejection of Steinmeier – Selenskyj blamed the Federal President

Chancellor Olaf Scholz had canceled a trip to Ukraine that was scheduled a few days later. “It cannot work that a country that is providing so much military aid, so much financial aid that is needed when it comes to security guarantees, which are important for Ukraine’s time in the future, that then says the President can’t come,” said Steinmeier.

Melnyk recently said that Zelensky would still be happy to receive Scholz in Kyiv – but added that they would be particularly happy about more arms deliveries: “What Ukraine would look forward to much more than all symbolic visits is that the traffic light government will swiftly implement the Bundestag’s application for the delivery of heavy weapons and will fulfill the promises made so far.” (dpa)

