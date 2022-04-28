Home page World

Of: Alina Schroeder

Split

Will Wladimir Klitschko return to the ring after the Ukraine war? According to his own statement, the 46-year-old thinks a lot about a boxing comeback.

Kassel – He is currently the focus of particular attention because of the war in his home country: Wladimir Klitschko stands closely by his brother Vitali, the mayor of Kyiv, to defend Ukraine. Before that, the brothers were known for years as successful boxers and regularly set new records. Will former world champion Wladimir return to the ring in the future?

In an interview with the US magazine People, the 46-year-old first emphasized how dangerous the situation in the Ukraine conflict currently is. “I was a fighter, but that’s who Battle. This is the fight of my life. It’s the struggle of life for millions of us,” he said. According to his own statement, he is also thinking about his future in the current situation and does not want to completely rule out a boxing comeback.

“Sport is part of my life” – Klitschko is flirting with a boxing comeback

Almost five years ago, Wladimir Klitschko, known as “Dr. Steelhammer”, finally put his boxing gloves on the nail. He lost his last fight in August 2017 against the British Anthony Joshua through a technical knockout. Overall, the record is quite decent: Klitschko was able to win 64 fights and only suffered five defeats. But now the former professional boxer has declared that his sporting chapter is not yet complete.

Former sports professional Wladimir Klitschko is considering a boxing comeback after the Ukraine war. (Archive image) © Christoph Hardt/Imago

In an interview with Sport-Bild, he said that despite the Ukraine conflict, he is currently busy with his future career. “I have learned that despite the war, one must not forget life. Sport is part of my life,” said the 46-year-old.

Wladimir Klitschko March 25, 1976 Ukraine former professional boxer heavyweight 64 5

After the Ukraine war: Klitschko talks about boxing comeback – “Who knows?”

However, he left the option for a ring comeback open. “I don’t want to promise anything big here, but if I’m in good shape and the war in Ukraine is coming to an end soon and that our borders stand without any invasion coming from Russia, then in the end, who knows?” , according to Klitschko.

The former athlete is particularly motivated by the career of George Foreman, who won another world title at the age of 45. “Maybe I have this dream of breaking George Foreman’s record. That motivates me to get up every day and do sport,” said Klitschko. According to the 46-year-old, peace in Ukraine is currently the top priority: “When peace comes, we’ll talk about it again.” Only recently did Wladimir Klitschko appeal to the German people for more pressure because of the Ukraine war to exercise the federal government regarding arms deliveries. (as)