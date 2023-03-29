Wladimir Klitschko said that the IOC recommendations on the admission of Russians pollute the Olympic spirit

Former Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko criticized in Twitter recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the admission of Russian athletes to tournaments.

“Thomas Bach serves the colors and interests of Russia. This decision pollutes the Olympic spirit, ”Klitschko said, calling the false neutral flag under which the organization allowed athletes to compete.

On March 28, the IOC recommended that Russians who did not support the special operation in Ukraine be admitted to the competition in a neutral status. At the same time, athletes from Russia and Belarus associated with the armed forces or security agencies of their countries are recommended to be suspended from participating in tournaments.

At the end of February 2022, most sports organizations suspended the national teams of Russia and Belarus on the recommendation of the IOC. The decision on the participation of representatives of these countries in the 2024 Olympics has not yet been made.