Of: Nail Akkoyun

Wladimir Klitschko demands further support from the German government in the Ukraine war. (Archive photo) © Florian Gaertner/Imago

Wladimir Klitschko calls on the Germans to keep up the pressure on the federal government. More weapons and an embargo against Russia are needed.

Berlin – Former world boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko has urgently demanded quick help from Germany for the Ukraine war. Addressing Ukrainians in Germany and German supporters, Klitschko, whose brother Vitali is the mayor of Kyiv, said:

“Everybody put pressure on the German federal government. We need an embargo on oil and gas from Russia now. We need more weapons now. Every hour, every minute, counts here in Ukraine.” In the video message to the participants of the solidarity event “Lighthouse Ukraine” on Sunday (April 10, 2022) in Berlin, Klitschko particularly emphasized the word “now”.

Wladimir Klitschko calls for support in the Ukraine war: “It is important that you continue”

“It’s so important that you keep going. That you help so that the people affected by this brutal war are not forgotten,” he said, referring to the Ukraine war. Wladimir Klitschko had already addressed the Germans in an emotional video message in March.

About a week ago, Klitschko met Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and several ministers. In an emotional video message, he thanked the Germans and their government for their help in defending against the Russian invasion of his Ukrainian homeland. (nak/dpa)