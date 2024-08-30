Wizz Air to Enac: refunds expected for passengers of cancelled Madeira-Rome flights on August 15th

After the flight cancellations from Rome to Madeira and from Madeira in Rome (due to strong winds) from 15th to 18th August, the company Wizz Air offers a package that includes the expenses incurred for accommodation, transportation and meals to all those who were “left stranded” in those days. He communicated this to theEnac (National Civil Aviation Authority) Wizz Air itself during a meeting this morning, Friday 30 August. Interested customers will have to submit a refund requestincluding the necessary receipts, through the Wizz Air website.

Wizz Air regrets the inconvenience suffered by passengers and assures that its staff has done everything possible to meet their needs. This included arranging an emergency flight in what was an extraordinary situation, beyond the airline’s control, and which resulted in numerous flight cancellations and diversions over several days. safety of its passengers and crew remains Wizz Air’s top priority.

Yes because on that August 15th 2024 there were “extraordinary winds“which overwhelmed “one of the most complicated airports in the world and which requires trained pilots for landing”, says Yvonne Moynihan, corporate & Esg Officer of Wizz Air who, in a press conference, returns to what happened on the Portuguese island: the bad weather in fact he forced, from 15th to 18th Augusthundreds of people camping at the “Cristiano Ronaldo” airport in Funchal.

“We attempted to land at least two planes only on August 15th – continues the manager of the Hungarian company – but they were both diverted to other ports. We did what we could, also taking into account the high season period”. The manager also reiterated that “as soon as possible, 207 passengers were boarded on the emergency flight (which took off at 2.38pm from Funchal, ed.) which arrived on the island to bring the travellers back to Italy”, and reiterating the disappointment of the company “for having waited for 30 people who did not show up for boarding”.