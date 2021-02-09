Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Wizzair Abu Dhabi announced the start of operating its flights from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria, starting from February 22, 2021, which allow travelers the opportunity to buy tickets at discounted prices, on its website wizzair.com, along with the company’s mobile application.

“We are pleased to launch flights connecting the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt, as we allow travelers to travel to and from Alexandria at competitive prices,” said Kees Van Shayk, General Manager of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. We look forward to welcoming passengers on our flight network from Abu Dhabi. ”

It is worth noting that Alexandria is the second largest city in the Arab Republic of Egypt and a major economic center for tourism and industry. The city extends along the northern coast of the Arab Republic of Egypt, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, for a distance of 40 km. It is also famous for its ancient times, such as Pharos Island and the Lighthouse of Alexandria, which is considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, in addition to the ancient Serapeum Temple, which is one of the important tourist attractions in the city.

The fleet of «Wizz Air Abu Dhabi» aircraft includes 4 all-new Airbus A321neo, which gives the company the lowest possible environmental footprint compared to its competitors in the region.