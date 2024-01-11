CITY CONNECTION announced that WiZmans World Re:Try will launch in Japan next 30 Maybut only in format PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The versions Xbox One and PC (Steam) they will be available later in the year.

The PS5 and Switch versions of the title will also launch in physical and limited edition formats, with a two-disc soundtrack and download, as well as a B5 artbook. Let's see a new trailer below.

WiZmans World Re:Try – Trailer

Source: CITY CONNECTION Street Gematsu