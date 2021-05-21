From the hand of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, the Washington Wizards crushed the Indiana Pacers 142-115 this Thursday and took the last ticket to the playoffs in the ‘play in’ of the Eastern conference of the NBA.

The Wizards, who were eighth of the East in the regular season, will face the conference leaders Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons’ Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs starting Sunday.

Westbrook (18 points and 15 assists) and Beal (25 and 4) did not miss this second opportunity to get the ticket before their fans after they lost on Tuesday to the Celtics in the first game of the ‘play in’.

“Resilience,” Westbrook said of his team’s top quality. “There are many players in the locker room who have gone through a lot, covid, injuries, but we keep moving forward.”

In this way, the Pacers of Lithuanian Domantas Sabonis (19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists), who had eliminated the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015 in a campaign in which they have suffered significant casualties such as those of TJ Warren, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert.

With this playoff qualification, the first since 2018, the Wizards culminated a spectacular second half of the regular season, in which they won 15 of the last 20 games.

In that rush, Westbrook broke the all-time NBA triple-doubles record and Beal fought until the final day to surpass Stephen Curry as the NBA’s top scorer, finishing second with 31.3 points per game.

Tuesday’s resounding loss (118-100) to the Celtics of Jayson Tatum, who gave a recital with 50 points, was a jug of cold water for the stars of the Wizards, who conspired to seal the pass against the Pacers in the Capital One Arena in Washington.

“In Boston I was terrible. I let my teammates down, “acknowledged Westbrook, who scored just 6 of his 18 shots for 20 points. “In this game I wanted to set the tone in all aspects of the game, defending, rebounding, passing, and that’s what I did.”

After a close first quarter, the Wizards led the first of their streaks, 16-0, with which they put distance in the middle on the scoreboard.

Sabonis and point guard Malcolm Brogdon (24 points), the only healthy starters for the Pacers, tried to keep the team in the game but their teammates were unable to contain the Wizards figures.

Westbrook had nearly a triple-double at halftime and Beal exploded in the third quarter with 14 of the 48 points scored by the Wizards.

With a 31-point lead (114-83) at the beginning of the fourth quarter, both teams put their substitutes in contention while the capital’s fans celebrated their team’s pass.

The ‘play in’ format was created by the NBA last season to extend the intrigue of qualifying for the playoffs.

In the ‘play in’ of the Western conference, the Los Angeles Lakers (7th place) made the playoffs on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors (8th), who will compete for the second ticket on Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies (9th).