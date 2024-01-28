The return of 'Wizards of Waverly Place' has been great news for many fans of the series. However, the cast of actors would be made up of new characters. A recent photo of the first cast has raised expectations in followers, who want to see the first protagonists of the Disney program. In the image you see Selena Gomez With David Henry, David DeLuise and Maria Canals Barrera (parents in Gomez and Henry's fiction).

The actor Jake T. Austin, who was also part of the first cast of 'Wizards of Waverly Place', also did not overlook this iconic wizard moment and reacted to the reunion of his fictional family. Is Max coming back?

How did Jake T. Austin react to the series' return?

The actor Jake T. Austin He shared on his Instagram story the photograph in which Selena Gomez, David Henrry, David DeLuise and Maria Canals Barrera appear. Likewise, Jake wrote on the image his desire to return to be part of the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' series. “Wow! I can't wait to meet my wizard family!”he expressed.

Jake T. Austin was Max Russo in the series 'Wizards of Waverly Place'. Photo: Jake T. Austin Instagram

What character was Jake T. Austin in the series?

Jake T. Austin played Max Russo, the youngest of the wizard family. With his humor and energy he won over fans of the series 'The Wizards of Waverly Place'. Likewise, it is also the fans of the series who hope and ask that he return in his role as the funny Max.

Was only Jake T. Austin reacted to the series' return?

The actress Jennifer Stonewho played Harper (best friend of Alex Russo), also reacted to the return of the series. Even Stone posted an old photo of the first cast with a caption. “Friday memories of the good old days,” he wrote.