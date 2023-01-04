Within a strategic reorganisation, Wizards of the Coast made the drastic decision to cancel 5 unannounced games but already under development at its own teams, with the idea of focus on well-known brands and established.

We don’t know what projects it is, given that “unannounced” games have been defined and therefore probably remained secret up to now, furthermore the reorganization should not have a big impact from the point of view of personnel, but the change will still have a impact about 15 developers within the publisher.

“We remain committed to using digital games as a pillar of our strategy to bring games to the world,” a Wizards of the Coast spokesperson told IGN. “We made some changes to ours long-term portfolio so that we can focus on games that are strategically aligned with the development vision of our existing brands, and those that show particular promise in expanding our audiences in new ways.”

Among the studios that will receive an impact from this “strategic” decision by the publisher are Hidden Path Entertainment and OtherSide Entertainment, both engaged in videogame projects for Wizards of the Coast, which in the last year has been particularly active in expanding this market. Indeed, among the new acquisitions we mention Skeleton Key and Invoke Games, but the label will also act as publisher for Baldur’s Gate 3 by Larian Studios.