Wizards of the Coast has hit back at claims one of its latest promotional images were made using AI generative tools.

After presenting an image of a new range of cards with the caption, “it's positively shocking how good these lands look in retro frame”, Wizards of the Coast's social media channel filled up with accusations that the image was generated via AI.

The charge is particularly emotive given Wizards of the Coast confirmed last month that it “requires[s] artists, writers, and creatives contributing to the Magic TCG to refrain from using AI generative tools to create final Magic products.”

After players pointed out inconsistencies with the image – which you can see above – WotC refuted the allegations, however, and said that while it understood fans' “confusion”, it “stood by [its] previous statement”.

“We understand confusion by fans given the style being different than card art, but we stand by our previous statement,” the company tweeted (thanks, PC Gamer). “This art was created by humans and not AI.”



Players – and artists – remain unconvinced, though, and point to several oddities in the image, including the pressure gauge and the pipes and connectors on the apparatus behind the cards.

“Have you looked at the pressure meter? The window? The wall next to it?” asked one. “AI was definitely involved here.”

Others are calling for WotC to credit artists' work in a bid to “prove” the artwork was not generated by AI.

At the time of writing, Wizards of the Coast has not provided further comment on the issue.

