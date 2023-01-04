The US Publisher Wizards of the Coast he had promised himself for some years to become a more active part of the videogame market; with the great success found by Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering surely it would have been possible to ride the wave and that is why in 2019 between seven and eight games based on these flagship products are promised but it seems that now the publisher is close to taking a step back.

Of these numerous announced games are made accessible to the public only Baldur’s Gate 3 in Early Access and Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, a co-op brawler debuted in 2021 not too loved by board game fans. A few years after the announcement, however, it seems that Wizards of the Coast is having second thoughts, indeed it seems that in a statement to Bloomberg the publisher has expressed the desire to devote himself exclusively to video games that can be closely related to their flagship products, thus closing the doors on various possible exclusive titles.

According to Bloomberg, the renunciation of these projects will also lead the publisher to some layoffs and the closure of some collaborations. Most likely we are not given to know what nature the video games were which, following this decision, will never see the light but we can only accept the choice of Wizards of the Coast and look forward to seeing the publisher’s next moves .