drecom and the developer Studio 2PRO have released a new trailer dedicated to the protagonists of Wizardry Variants Daphne. Previously known as Wizardry VAthe title will be released throughout 2023 on iOS and Android devices although at the moment there is no specific date yet.
The characters that we will be able to meet in the trailer are:
- Elmon, Knight – voiced by Satomi Koorogi
- Picarelle, Admiral’s Secretary – voiced by Junya Enoki
- Vernant, Commanding Officer – voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya
- Dylanhart, Knights Commander – voiced by Chikahiro Kobayashi
- Pulgritte, Princess – voiced by Yui Ishikawa
- Lulunarde, Mysterious Girl – voiced by Inori Minase
- Lowafonde, Pope – voiced by Takaya Hashi
- Shagtis, Dark Knight – voiced by Takehito Koyasu
At the moment we do not know if the translation of the names will be identical for the western version of the game. Waiting to find out more let’s enjoy the trailer, enjoy!
