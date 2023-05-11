drecom and the developer Studio 2PRO have released a new trailer dedicated to the protagonists of Wizardry Variants Daphne. Previously known as Wizardry VAthe title will be released throughout 2023 on iOS and Android devices although at the moment there is no specific date yet.

The characters that we will be able to meet in the trailer are:

Elmon, Knight – voiced by Satomi Koorogi

– voiced by Satomi Koorogi Picarelle, Admiral’s Secretary – voiced by Junya Enoki

– voiced by Junya Enoki Vernant, Commanding Officer – voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya

– voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya Dylanhart, Knights Commander – voiced by Chikahiro Kobayashi

– voiced by Chikahiro Kobayashi Pulgritte, Princess – voiced by Yui Ishikawa

– voiced by Yui Ishikawa Lulunarde, Mysterious Girl – voiced by Inori Minase

– voiced by Inori Minase Lowafonde, Pope – voiced by Takaya Hashi

– voiced by Takaya Hashi Shagtis, Dark Knight – voiced by Takehito Koyasu

At the moment we do not know if the translation of the names will be identical for the western version of the game. Waiting to find out more let’s enjoy the trailer, enjoy!

Source: drecom Street Gematsu