With a totally a move surpriseDigital Eclipse launched Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord on the market in PC version, i.e. the total remake of the first chapter that started the historic Wizardry series.

This is a project that Digital Eclipse has been carrying out for two years, but apparently always keeping it in secret. After its development journey behind the scenes, the game is now availableannounced together with its surprise launch on PC through Steam and GOG, at the price of 29.99 euros.

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord is currently in early accesstherefore it will still have to go through a final phase of development and refinement, but it is still playable and purchasable by users, with a surprise move that will surely make the most nostalgic fans happy.