With a totally a move surpriseDigital Eclipse launched Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord on the market in PC version, i.e. the total remake of the first chapter that started the historic Wizardry series.
This is a project that Digital Eclipse has been carrying out for two years, but apparently always keeping it in secret. After its development journey behind the scenes, the game is now availableannounced together with its surprise launch on PC through Steam and GOG, at the price of 29.99 euros.
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord is currently in early accesstherefore it will still have to go through a final phase of development and refinement, but it is still playable and purchasable by users, with a surprise move that will surely make the most nostalgic fans happy.
A historic game, in a new form
We are scheduled to exit Early Access towards the end of 2024therefore the completion process is still quite long, but it is still possible to play a title now that is rather well structured in its gameplay, waiting to see the tweaks that will be applied over the course of these months.
This is a complete 3D remake of the original Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord originally released in 1981 for Apple II computers and then arrived on numerous other platforms. It is a role-playing game, one of the first examples of cRPG, at the time represented mainly by text and 2D illustrations.
It is considered the first RPG video game with a party of controllable characters and served as inspiration for a large number of similar titles that followed. The structure, in this remake, remains anchored to that of the dungeon crawler role-playing game, focused above all on the exploration of dungeons at different levels.
