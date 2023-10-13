Devolver Digital and Galvanic Games have released a new gameplay trailer Of Wizard with a Gun dedicated to two-player cooperative mode.
As we can see in the video, two players will be able to team up and watch each other’s backs as they explore the magical and dangerous game world. For example, it will be possible to revive or be revived by a companion, or combine various types of enchanted ammunition to create combinations with devastating effects for the unfortunate ones on duty.
The dynamics linked to death are also very interesting. If one of the two players were to perish in battle, he will somehow still be able to protect his ally in the form of a ghost until he is resurrected via sanctuaries scattered throughout the game world.
Debut on PC and consoles next week
Coming October 17 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, Wizard with a Gun is one sandbox action and survival game, set in a world populated by dangerous creatures and arcane mysteries that we will explore as a gun wizard. It will be possible to face the adventure alone or, as we saw in today’s video, in the company of friends and other players via online cooperative.
As we explore the unknown we will collect materials to create our own enchanted guns, varying firepower, range and secondary effects based on what resources we have combined.
