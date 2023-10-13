Devolver Digital and Galvanic Games have released a new gameplay trailer Of Wizard with a Gun dedicated to two-player cooperative mode.

As we can see in the video, two players will be able to team up and watch each other’s backs as they explore the magical and dangerous game world. For example, it will be possible to revive or be revived by a companion, or combine various types of enchanted ammunition to create combinations with devastating effects for the unfortunate ones on duty.

The dynamics linked to death are also very interesting. If one of the two players were to perish in battle, he will somehow still be able to protect his ally in the form of a ghost until he is resurrected via sanctuaries scattered throughout the game world.