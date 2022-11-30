Among the greatest classics of cinema, “The Wizard of Oz” with Judy Garland, from 1939, is one of the most famous and acclaimed. The applause and acceptance of the public find their origin, mainly, in its captivating fantasy story, charismatic characters and famous actors; However, one of his colorful scenes hides one of the most disturbing rumors in Hollywood history: an actor allegedly killed him on set.

“The Wizard of Oz” is one of the great Hollywood classics. Photo: FilmAffinity

Actor of “The Wizard of Oz” appears dead in a scene?

There’s a part of the movie where Dorothy, the Scarecrow, and the Tin Man sing as they jump down the yellow brick road. The three are singing “we are going to see the wizard, the wonderful wizard of Oz” as they enter the forest.

If you pay attention to detail, in the background you can see a strange figure hanging from a tree. Although it is not entirely clear what it is about, the passage of time has led the most gullible fans to believe that it would be the actor who gave life to one of the Munchkins on the tape.

According to this gloomy urban legend (which originated from the film’s 50th anniversary), the person in question would have been disappointed in love, for which he decided to take his own life by hanging himself on one of the scenes located on the filming set.

The truth behind the myth of “The Wizard of Oz”

Despite the fact that more than eight decades have passed since “The Wizard of Oz” premiered, the years have not faded the astonished and curious gazes that try to decipher the mysterious detail of this particular scene.

For this reason, international media, such as Time magazine or the Screen Rant portal, have taken it upon themselves to offer an explanation for the sequence that traumatized fans. According to the media, the production of the feature film wanted to give an extra touch to the narrative.