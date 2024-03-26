Pulse: Four men accused of witchcraft lynched in Zambia

A man was lynched in Zambia for allegedly being involved in the attack of a woman by an enchanted crocodile. About it reports Nigerian publication Pulse.

The “sorcerer” was declared to be 32-year-old Lengwe Kafupi, who lived in a village on Lake Bangweulu. Rumor has it that he used magic to make the reptile attack the woman. The gathered crowd tore him to pieces, burned his body and looted his store.

Having finished with him, local residents accused three more people living in different villages on Lake Bangweulu of witchcraft. They dealt with them and buried their bodies.

The police managed to arrest one of the alleged participants in the massacres.

Earlier it was reported that in Kenya a crowd tore to pieces a fugitive who drank the blood of children. As a rule, he met the victims by introducing himself as a football coach.