Wiz Says No to Alphabet and Its $23 Billion Maxi-Offer

Wiz says no to the $23 billion offer from Alphabet, Google’s parent company. In practice, Wiz, an Israeli cybersecurity company founded by three ex-military men, believes that, over time, its value will be much greater than what the Mountain View company offers. Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport explained that the company will now focus on the stock market listing, as it had previously planned, aiming to reach annual revenues equal to 1 billion dollars, double the current 500 million. And, given the premises, we can already be sure that the placement of shares in the near future will be a success.

“Saying no to such high offers is difficult, but with our exceptional team I feel confident in making this choice,” said Rappaport. There is no official comment from either company at this time, but the story is well known. Alphabet was in advanced talks to buy Wiz for about $23 billion, a valuation nearly double what Wiz announced just last May, when it raised $1 billion in a private funding round at a value of $12 billion. Wiz is, of course, a company with great potential. It provides cloud-based cybersecurity solutions that help companies identify and remove critical risks on cloud platforms, thanks to artificial intelligence.

And that’s why Google had offered so much since it has invested heavily in its cloud infrastructure which last year generated revenues of over 33 billion dollars. and had set itself the goal of snatching customers from its much larger rivals in the industry, namely Amazon (Aws) and Microsoft Azure. Wiz would have been the second major acquisition of Alphabet in the cybersecurity sector, after its $5.4 billion purchase of Mandiant in 2022.

Rappaport therefore has great faith in his team. His refusal, even of an incredibly important sumis certainly not the first in the new economy panorama. Even Mark Zuckerberg had resisted several offers to buy the newborn Facebook including the $2 billion one from Yahoo. And given Facebook, it has become Halfnow capitalized at over a trillion dollars, it can be said that it has done very well.