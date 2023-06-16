Bruno Pavani

Bruno Pavan https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/

06/16/2023 – 12:14 pm

Share



The insurance broker Wiz Co is accepting applications for the Start Internship Program, designed exclusively for black people. Entries must be made by June 19, at program website. The internship is scheduled to start on August 1, 2023.

There are 14 vacancies available for students in São Paulo and Brasília from undergraduate courses in Administration, Psychology, HR, Economics, Marketing, Statistics, Mathematics, Engineering, Systems Analysis and Development, Information Systems, Computer Science and Software Engineering/ Computing, among other areas.

+Food imports in low-income countries should fall with rising costs, says FAO

Students interested in the internship must have the course graduation scheduled for the second half of 2024 and availability to intern for 6 hours a day. Students will receive an internship grant and will also benefit from benefits such as transportation vouchers and food or meal vouchers, health insurance and access to Wizity, the company’s corporate university.























