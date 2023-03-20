The family courts recorded several marital dispute cases, some of which ended in reconciliation according to special conditions, including a woman who filed a lawsuit asking for a ruling in her favor in a divorce case as a result of family problems and the impossibility of marital life. He bought her a newer Audi, and the husband agreed for his wife’s return even though he was unemployed.

In another case, a (Gulf) agreed to waive a divorce case to harm in exchange for her husband giving up ownership of the house they live in and registering it in her name, and obliged him to sign a pledge to ensure the fulfillment of her condition.

In a third case, a woman stipulated that her husband pay her a “radwa” of 400,000 dirhams, in exchange for reconciliation, returning to her husband and giving up the divorce case.

Specialists stated that reconciliation according to impossible conditions is a problem that may lead to undesirable results, and may result in the termination of the marital relationship, explaining that the decision to complete the litigation procedures between the two parties in this case may be better than the negative results that will result later as a result of reconciliation according to impossible or retaliatory conditions. They affirmed that quiet separation is better than reconciliation on impossible, vengeful terms.

In detail, a member of the Federal National Council, Shatha Saeed Al-Naqbi, asked: Why is reconciliation between the spouses if there is no conviction on the part of them in this reconciliation? Noting that some couples set conditions that the other party is unable to fulfill, whether they are material or emotional conditions, which makes them just fake promises documented on papers.

She added that these unfulfilled promises (conditions) lead to tension in the marital relationship and negatively affect the children as a result of the family atmosphere fraught with tension, because one of the spouses did not take into account the other in reconciliation and set incapacitating conditions that exceeded his capacity, which may make him resent him and they will not be in agreement, which is The basic matter required between the spouses after any reconciliation.

Al-Naqbi stated that the local media published news such as “a man divorced his wife for a bag” and it was reported on social media, and when referring to the real reason for the divorce, it became clear that the bag was not the actual reason, but rather the lack of awareness of the two parties of their responsibilities is the real reason for the divorce.

And she continued that the reconciliation between the spouses is according to retaliatory or incapacitating conditions for the party that preferred to concede, and not to complete the litigation procedures in order to adhere to the children and the desire not to break up the family; It will build a barrier between the spouses.

The psychologist, Hassan Issa, confirmed that the reconciliation of the spouses conditioned on insurmountable requests that exceeds the ability of the party seeking reconciliation will not achieve family stability, because the conditions cannot be easily achieved, such as traveling every summer, buying a vehicle, or registering home ownership in the name of the party wishing to reconcile or other means. Conditions that may cause the start of new problems between the two parties, as a result of the waiving party falling into debts that exhaust him or live in conflicts that lead to psychological disorders as a result of his inability to fulfill his desire to hold on to his family.

He continued that the results of this type of conditional reconciliation with insurmountable requests lead to tension between the spouses, and cause psychological stress for the children as a result of the behavior of their parents, and disperse the children and may sometimes make them act aggressively.

And he believes that the best solution when marital disputes reach a dead end, quiet separation is better than reconciliation with impossible, retaliatory terms, stressing that the harm of this reconciliation to the family is more than its benefits.

mutual understanding

The legal advisor and lawyer, Fatima Al Ali, said that the family courts are witnessing cases that include reconciliation agreements accompanied by impossible and retaliatory conditions, which may be caused by the severity of the problems that the spouses have reached and the desire of one of the parties to take revenge on the other, stressing that this type of reconciliation leads to the weakening of the foundations of the family. Which requires good treatment, affection, mercy, consideration for each other, and opening a new page based on mutual understanding between them, and not according to impossible conditions that may cause an imbalance in the family budget.

She added that the spouses who are exposed to problems that lead them to the courts need their support in making the right decision that preserves the rights of both parties without causing harm to them or their children, and not to set impossible or retaliatory conditions for reconciliation that may open a new door to problems that add to the existing marital disputes.

