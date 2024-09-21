Wives of Russian soldiers fighting in the war in Ukraine protested today with banners in front of the headquarters of the Russian Ministry of Defense to demand the return of these soldiers. on the second anniversary of the partial mobilization decreed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Russian portal OVD-info, around twenty women showed up in front of the Defence Ministry with signs reading “Demobilisation”. Shortly afterwards, the demonstrators were approached by several people who began filming them closely with their mobile phones and shouting insults at them.

The protesters intend to spend the whole night in front of the Ministry of Defense, according to the Telegram channel “Paulina / Mobilization and People.”

The Telegram channel “Road Home” which follows the protests of the wives of the mobilized reported yesterday that on the occasion of the second anniversary of the mobilization, the relatives of the soldiers will demand their return from the Russian Ministry of Defense, after which the police visited several members of the movement to warn them against violating Russian laws.

The movement’s leader, Maria Andreyeva, was included on the list of foreign agents after her organisation openly backed the extra-parliamentary opposition and publicly refused to support Putin’s re-election.

In September 2022, the Russian president called up 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine, although one of the points of the decree is secret, which opens the door to a new mobilization campaign.

This partial mobilization led to the exodus of hundreds of thousands of Russians of military age, who emigrated to countries such as Kazakhstan, Georgia and Armenia, as well as to other European countries.

