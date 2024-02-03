Wives of Russian soldiers in Ukraine held a modest rally at the Kremlin on Saturday morning. They only want one thing: the mobilization must stop, their husbands and sons must go home. After the action, the police took 27 journalists, including two Dutch, to the station to check their documents.
Joost Bosman
Latest update:
03-02-24, 20:07
