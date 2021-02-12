Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Art Foundation organized a visit for the ambassadors of 17 countries within the United Arab Emirates to Qasr Al Hosn today, to learn about the history of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its rich legacy that links a success story between the past and the present, and reflects the features of the authentic Emirati culture and its ancient identity, in addition to their tour of the exhibition «Fashion Through The Ages »This exhibition explores the evolution of fashion from the 1940’s to the 1980’s.

Dr. Hamid bin Muhammad Khalifa Al Suwaidi, founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Abu Dhabi Art Foundation, indicated that organizing this visit to introduce the most important historical and heritage monument in Abu Dhabi, which is one of the most prominent tourist attractions, and to support and promote the plans set by the state to stimulate domestic tourism that encourages people to visit archaeological sites. This is in addition to strengthening the institution’s role in spreading cultural awareness and openness to the cultures of different peoples.

Maria Fischer, wife of the German ambassador to the country and head of the ambassadors’ wives group, expressed her thanks and appreciation to Dr. Hamed Al-Suwaidi for his sponsorship of this visit and to the Qasr Al-Hosn team and the Department of Culture and Tourism for helping to arrange it, and added: One of the priorities of our group was to visit Qasr Al Hosn to get acquainted with Many of the events he witnessed and learning about the various developments and achievements that he witnessed, and our interest in learning about the culture of this wonderful country that welcomed us warmly.