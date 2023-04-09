Wives and children of Enrico Brignano guest on Sunday In today, 9 April 2023

How many children does Enrico Brignano have, guest today – 9 April 2023 – on Domenica In with his wife Flora Canto? In 2008, the well-known Roman actor married the dancer Bianca Pazzaglia, from whom he separated in 2013. Since 2014, he has been romantically linked to the actress and presenter Flora Canto with whom he has two children: Martina, born on February 11 of 2017, and Niccolò, born on 18 July 2021. The couple got married on 30 July 2022: the ceremony was organized at the La Posta Becchia hotel in Palo Laziale and was attended by 150 guests. But let’s get to know Enrico Brignano’s wife better and mother of his two children.

Who is Flora Canto

Who is Flora Canto, Enrico Brignano’s wife? Flora, like her husband, is an actress born on February 12, 1983. Of Roman origin, Flora is best known for having also participated in Men and Women, the most popular dating show on Canale 5 hosted by Maria De Filippi.

After becoming romantically involved with Enrico Brignano, in 2017 she gave birth to their first daughter, Martina and on 20 July 2020 their second son named Niccolò was born. During an evening at the Verona Arena on 15 September 2021 Enrico Brignano asked Flora Canto to marry him and she enthusiastically replied “yes”! The actor was at the Arena for his show I would like you for just one hour and suddenly he knelt in front of Flora and gave her a ring: “Thank you Verona, your magic has given me the proposal that Juliet has always desired”.

Flora is a woman with a bubbly personality, full of passions, but she also had many challenges to overcome. Born in 1963, Flora showed her passion for acting from an early age, she always knew she wanted to be an actress and began studying during high school, before moving on to the apprenticeship between casting and auditions.

At the age of 25, Flora was then chosen for a theatrical work, precisely for the remake of Come on, cretino, where she made her debut alongside Lino Banfi. Flora continued to study singing, elocution and acting hoping to gain fame one day. In 2019 you participated in the Tale and Which Show program, broadcast on Rai 1 with the conduction of Carlo Conti.

Before becoming romantically involved with Enrico Brignano, Flora had a relationship with Filippo Bisciglia which brought her into the crosshairs of the gossip, especially when Bisciglia participated in Big Brother and cheated on her with Simona Salvemini. Flora, in 2009, then participated in Men and Women, leaving the broadcast after choosing Francesco Pozzessere, with whom she was linked until 2014. That year, then, she met Brignano, theirs was a real coup thunderbolt, despite the 17-year age difference.

Who is Enrico Brignano

We have seen who Flora Canto is, Enrico Brignano’s wife and mother of his children, but what do we know about the actor? Enrico was born in Dragona, a district south of Rome, on May 18, 1966. The comic actor was very close to Gigi Proietti, having studied as a young man in his Theater Academy. The origins of Brignano or rather of his family are from Abruzzo and he often talked about it in his shows. His career developed between the 90s and 2000s in the programs of Scherzi a Parte and in a doctor in the family. The Roman actor’s artistic career was then divided between cinema and theater.

Among the films that are remembered there are “Ambrogio” (1991), “Miracolo Italiano” (1994), “In barca a vela contromano” (1997), “La bomba”, (1998) while he was director in 2000 of “Si it’s quick to say love “. On television he starred in the TV movies “Marshal Rocca” and “A doctor in the family” in the role of Giacinto. He then also took part in Asterix at the Olympics (2008), and again A summer in the Caribbean (2009), ex – Friends as before (2011), Poveri ma rich (2016), and A whole other life (2019).

His great passion is mainly the theater. In 1999, her first show at the theater, her great passion, entitled Io per voi an open book. Show that had enormous success with the public.