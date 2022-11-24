Home page politics

Of: Tim Vincent Dicke

In the midst of the Ukraine war, wives of Russian recruits are unusually outspoken in their criticism: “They don’t know how to fight. You can’t.”

Moscow – The reports of chaotic conditions within the Russian army do not stop. For months there have been repeated complaints from soldiers and relatives: the equipment is poor and the training in some cases hardly available. Now two wives of recruits follow suit – they make the troops of supreme commanders Wladimir Putin serious allegations how fr.de reported.

the Washington Post was able to talk to a transport worker from St. Petersburg, whose husband was in the course of the partial mobilization Ukraine war was sent. Yana, as she is simply called by the US daily, claims to have been a fervent supporter of the so-called “military special operation” at the start of the invasion on February 24. But when her partner was drafted, her views changed fundamentally.

News about the Ukraine war: Strong criticism of Russia’s leadership

“You don’t get orders and you don’t have tasks,” said the Russian recruit’s wife, before adding, “I spoke to my husband yesterday and he said they have no idea what to do. They have just been abandoned and have lost all trust, all faith in the authorities.”

Irina Sokolova also complained of Russia military leadership. The 37-year-old revealed that a month ago she spoke to her husband, a Russian fighter fighting for the Ukraine conflict was mobilized. Her husband called her sobbing and completely broken from a forest. “You lie on TV,” he said, Sokolova told the Washington Post.

According to Russia, it has recruited more than 300,000 men as part of the partial mobilization for the Ukraine war. (Archive image) © Pavel Lisitsyn/imago

State television news programs report almost exclusively on the hostilities in Ukraine, the war leading to a conflict between a radiant Russia and the “satanic” west stylized. On the other hand, there are hardly any articles about the actual situation at the front. Just recently, the protagonist known as “Putin’s voice” had Vladimir Solovyov dismissed criticism of inadequate equipment. As in teleshopping, he praised protective vests, soldiers’ gloves, knee and elbow pads and asked the soldiers not to be so ungrateful. – “Moscow pays for all this”.

Russia’s recruits in Ukraine ‘don’t know how to fight’

The type of reporting gave Sokolova and her husband a completely distorted picture of the war against the Ukraine bestowed, she accused. “Of course he had no idea how terrible it would be there,” Sokolova said. “We see our state television stations and they say that everything is perfect.” The partner of the 37-year-old was drafted on September 22nd, just four days later he was stationed in Ukraine. Without military training.

Russia sent the conscripts directly to the front line, “but they are not military,” Sokolova criticized. “They don’t know how to fight. You can’t do this,” she said, admitting that her husband was in severe pain from pancreatitis. “I feel how terrible it is for him there. My heart will be torn.”

According to the Kremlin, the partial mobilization has now been completed. Putin said Russia had mobilized 318,000 men for the Ukraine war. However, the US war experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assume that the Mobilizations proceed covertly. (tvd)