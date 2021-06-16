Former governor of Rio de Janeiro Wilson Witzel (PSC) told journalists this Wednesday (June 16, 2021) that the gravity of the pandemic in Brazil is due to the attitude of the Planalto Palace in facing the health crisis, including the classified as “persecution” to him and other governors. Target of impeachment in the Legislative Assembly in Rio de Janeiro in a process about the diversion of health resources, Witzel testifies today to the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid in the Senate.

“You have to go into the details to understand what the responsibility is, whose responsibility it is, and what the consequences are for all this that is happening. And, in the midst of all these problems that we are experiencing in the pandemic, there was the impeachment of a state governor and the persecution of others”, said the former federal judge of Rio.

For Witzel, his departure from the Executive of Rio was a “coup d’état in Brazilian democracy“.

On Tuesday (June 15) Kassio Nunes Marques, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) decided that the former governor could not appear at the CPI or, if he chose to testify, would have the right to remain silent and not answer questions that could incriminate him in the investigation that he is targeting in the Federal Court of Rio.

Witzel also stated that the federal government’s displeasure with him after his political break with President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), in whose name he supported himself to be elected governor in 2018, would be behind the shortage of ICU beds in his Status during peak phases of cases and deaths from the new coronavirus.

