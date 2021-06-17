Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) criticized former Rio de Janeiro governor Wilson Witzel (PSC) after his testimony at Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the Senate on Wednesday (16.Jun.2021). “Witzel ran like a mouse”, said the congressman in his profile on Twitter this Thursday (June 17).

The deputy also shared a publication by his brother, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) criticizing Witzel and the CPI rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). Flávio says that Renan and Witzel did “little married questions” and calls the former governor a coward.

Eduardo still recalls in his publication his father’s attack on the then governor of Rio at the April 22 ministerial meeting, which was made public in May 2020. In the video of the meeting, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) calls Witzel “manure”.

“Perhaps the right nickname is the one mentioned by the president at the ministerial meeting itself.”, said Eduardo this Thursday (June 17).

ANOTHER ATTACK

Witzel’s participation in Covid’s CPI in the Senate was the stage for discussions with Flávio Bolsonaro. During the session, the former governor called the senator “spoiled” and “no manners”

After about 3 hours and 40 minutes of deposition, Witzel decided to leave. he took advantage of habeas corpus granted by Minister Kassio Nunes Marques, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

His departure made Flávio call him “jerk and coward” in a live broadcast made by social media on Wednesday (16.jun).

“Wilson ragtag, fled the CPI. Coward. Afraid to answer the questions. But I am convinced that, as time goes by, more things will come to light because this is just a small part of the various scams he made during his tenure.”, said Flávio.

The attacks came from Witzel’s critical remarks about President Bolsonaro during the CPI session.

continue reading