Motorists have decided to place small ramps to pass over the ponchallantas systems that are activated when users evade the toll of the Circuito Exterior Mexiquense (CEM).

The drivers themselves have videotaped this practice. When they get to one of the highway toll boothsone or two crew members descend from the unit to move the road boom horizontally.

At that moment alarms begin to sound, but, immediately, they place the ramps in the strip where spikes emerge that deflate the tiresso they advance until they manage to circumvent that system.

Several of the evaders who have made this action public identified themselves as members of the organization Resistencia Civil Pacífica, who argue that they have the constitutional right to move freely throughout the national territory.

The anti-evasion mechanism began to be implemented in January 2022 at the Las Américas booth, Ecatepec. Since last December, it has been applied to the entire track.

The spokesperson for the operating company, Aleatica, pointed out that it does not have a specific figure for the cases in which drivers place the ramps, as it is an insignificant practice.

He assured that this system has discouraged toll evasion by more than 99.99 percent. From January 2022 to date, it has documented 621 cases.