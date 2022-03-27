For the past 10 days we have had the opportunity to test the device Witty in the version with Type-C adapters and in this review I want to tell you how this product works, which can bring great long-term benefits for the batteries of devices such as smartphones and not only, and how I found myself with it.

Witty was born in the laboratories of the La Sapienza University of Rome from a trio of engineers with a single goal: “improve the relationship of customers with their portable devices and reduce pollution related to the high consumption of lithium-ion batteries“.

The company is strongly committed in this area sustainabilityfighting lithium-related environmental waste, proposing a 360-degree sustainable solution, planting trees to compensate for CO2 in the needy areas of the planet, decreasing smartphone waste, which is complicated and expensive to dispose of and

slowing down the extraction of lithium. According to the estimates reported by the company, to date 180 million liters of water have been saved and more than 300k tons of CO2 offset.

But how can a simple plug-in device help achieve this? Let’s find out.

Packaging

As anticipated, the version we received is the one with Type-C, but Witty does not change, simply a small bag is sent together with the main product that contains two adaptersthe first from Type-C to Type-A and the second from Type-A to Type-C, so as to allow use with all the latest generation device chargers and cables.

The packaging is very simple, but it presents various data regarding Witty and the advantages brought by the ASO technology, (Automatic Shut Off) which I will talk about shortly, also inside there are 3 leaflets, in Italian, Spanish and English, on which contains warnings and some advice regarding the use of the product, as well as useful information for contacting assistance in case of need.

How Witty works

The concept behind Witty is very simple, that is to ensure that the battery of the smartphone (and not only) is recharged optimally, therefore without overheating, and to allow people to leave the device charging during the night without having to worry about ruining the battery, thanks to the ASO technology (automatic shutdown) which we have already mentioned above.

Thanks to the technology in question, Witty disconnects the power supply when the device reaches 100% charge, avoiding subjecting it to unnecessarily high voltages. In fact, smartphones already apply similar solutions via software, but Witty acts differently and helps more and preserve the battery; when a smartphone reaches the 100% chargedan end-of-charge voltage is maintained which allows the device to remain at the maximum percentage until it is disconnected from the power socket.

Exposing the smartphone to these voltages for a long time can significantly wear out the battery, and this is where Witty intervenes, completely disconnecting the device from the charger and thus limiting wear. According to the company, thanks to Witty it is possible extend the life of a battery from 1 year and 9 months up to 4 years.

It is also true that on smartphones the optimized charging function is increasingly widespread, which tends to slow down charging during the night to avoid this problem, but in practice this feature often collides with the variable habits of a person, and therefore it does not always work perfectly. Furthermore, this feature can only be used by recharging the smartphone when it is turned on, while with Witty we can safely recharge it when we go to sleep and we will find it 100% charged the following morning.

To use Witty pasta insert it into the USB port of the charger and connect the smartphone cable for charging, just like I did in this photo above. However, charging does not start as soon as the smartphone is connected, in fact, you have to press the only button present to enable the flow of current.

The key in question will light up with a red light and charging will begin, after which it will go out when charging is complete.

Witty works with chargers up to 65Wbut pay attention to the amps, because the recharge will be limited to a maximum of 4 A to avoid overheating. In my case, for example, I used an Oppo Find X3 Pro equipped with fast charging at 65W, but the official OPPO charger uses 6.5 A to reach this power, so going to recharge it using Witty the charging will be slower because it will be limited.

Can we consider it a defect? I would say no, after all if we urgently need to recharge the device within 30 minutes before leaving the house it is not necessary to use Witty, which is instead very useful when you put the device on charge during the night; in this case the 4A charging limit will not weigh in the slightest, because we will still find the smartphone charged when we wake up, and in addition we can also sleep peacefully because the charging will have been slower, will not have caused overheating and will not have worn the device with high voltages thanks to automatic shutdown when 100% charge is reached.

Not just for the smartphone

Witty was born mainly to preserve the smartphone battery, but in reality it can be used for any other device that is recharged via USB cable. This feature is very important, because we are talking about a device that adopts a hardware and non-software solution (as the latest generation smartphones do for example) and which is particularly convenient for those devices that may take a long time to recharge and that we lose more easily. of sight during the day, with the result that perhaps they remain there in charge for hours even after the recharge is now complete.

I tried it with wireless headphones, with the Nintendo Switch and with many other devices, it worked perfectly and freed me from the thought of having to go and check from time to time if the recharge was complete, truly liberating!

Thanks to two adapters in Witty packaging it turns out then extremely versatile, it can be used with both USB-A and USB-C ports and cables, with any combination of the two. An adapter must in fact be inserted into the Witty port to be able to connect a USB type C cable, while the other can be connected to the USB-A socket to be able to connect Witty to a charger that uses a type C port.

It would have been convenient to have additional ports directly on the device, without having to resort to using adapters, mostly because the latter are very small and it seems very easy to lose them around the house. It is also true that adding doors would probably lead to an increase in the size of Witty, which with its 4.5 cm width, 2.2 cm height and 3 cm depth is very compact.

Conclusions

After trying Witty in the last period I must say that it convinced me in every respect, now I can recharge the devices I have at home with much more tranquility even leaving them charging during the night and I know that in this way I am also preserving the their battery.

If I really have to find a flaw to this product, is the fact of having to press a button to start charging the device, in fact we are used to the fact that the smartphone or any other device starts charging as soon as the socket is inserted, and I do not hide that really due to this habit it happened to me a couple of times in the first days to connect the smartphone to Witty and to find it still empty because I had forgotten to press the button in question.

Witty can be purchased on the official site in the standard version, i.e. the one compatible only with USB-A for € 31.99 and in the version complete with adapters for USB-C for € 45 (currently discounted at € 35.99).