To make our country attractive “AstraZeneca will invest 97 million euros in research and development in 2023 and 2024 and we will carry out more than 200 clinical studies, thanks to the collaboration with over 300 research centers located throughout the Italian territory. For this reason we are convinced that collaboration, simplification and a partnership between the public and private sectors are needed to confirm Italy’s leadership in Europe and in the world”. As Lorenzo Wittum, president and CEO of AstraZeneca Italy intervening at the second edition of the Talkin’ Minds event “From demography to the economy: the role of life sciences for Italy”organized by AstraZeneca today in Rome under the patronage of Farmindustria and Federated Innovation. At the center of the debate is longevity as an opportunity, prevention, diagnosis and early access to treatment for a sustainable health system.

“In this edition – underlines Wittum – we wanted to focus on the need for a long-lasting and sustainable health and social system and the need to tackle the most critical issues in a structural way: guaranteeing access to treatment and at the same time spreading a correct culture of prevention and early diagnosis. In this context, investment in research and innovation represents an opportunity to make our country more competitive”.

In 2022 – emerged from the debate – we have reached 8 billion people and 80% of the over 65s live in the 20 most developed economies that produce 85% of the world’s GDP. In our country, the figure is even more representative, given that Italy has the highest old-age index – i.e. the ratio between the over 65 and under 15 population – in the European Union. Although thanks to the progress of therapeutic innovation and a greater awareness of lifestyles today it is possible to prolong active and healthy lives, the burden of chronic diseases and diseases with a high social impact constitutes a challenge for health systems.

The role of life sciences is fundamental – it has been reiterated by the experts – defined as the largest investment ‘in health’ in the world and Italy is no exception. In 2022, drug companies invested 1.9 billion euros in R&D, around 7% of total investments in Italy (+11% compared to 2021). From 2017 to 2022, the growth of investments in R&D was 22%, a dynamic that led to very important results, particularly in some areas of specialization, and increasingly the result of partnerships with public structures. For every euro invested in clinical trials, the overall economic benefit for the NHS is 3 euros.

Present at the event, among others, Hugh Cappellacci, President of the XII Chamber of Deputies Commission; Stephen Vellaadjunct professor at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Rome; Frances PatarnelloVP Market Access & Government Affairs AstraZeneca; Monsignor Vincenzo Pagliapresident of the Pontifical Academy for Life e Loreto GesualdoPresident of the Fism Italian Federation of Medical Scientific Societies.