President Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally, accompanied by their wives, minutes before the assassination, on November 22, 1963 in Dallas. Bettmann Archive

Sixty years after the assassination of John F. Kennedy in Dallas, theories about the first assassination in history broadcast live have stretched like gum, both in its documentary version (a ritornello constant on the facts) as well as in the unfathomable conspiratorial dimension: the supposed loose fringes, the shadow areas of a historical event that still makes rivers of ink flow. The first section includes two documentaries released this month and the second, the appearance of a witness who supposedly dismantles the magic bullet theory, established by the special investigative commission, the Warren Commission, in 1964: the only projectile that A blow would have killed the president and injured the governor of Texas, John Connally, who was traveling with him in the convertible. According to the aforementioned witness, Paul Landis, one of the four secret agents who, standing on the stirrup, protected the president that day, this was not the case.

If social networks had existed in 1963, proven facts, indications, suspicions and speculations would have fueled an infinite bonfire. But above the memories is the legend, which continues to fly over the United States as if the events had happened the day before yesterday. He JFK case It also becomes topical thanks to the leap into the political arena of his nephew Bobby Kennedy, with a not inconsiderable 24% of voting intention as a presidential candidate in 2024. Kennedy is for the United States the myth of eternal return: the periodic reincarnations of the history of this patrician family, the closest thing to a dynasty that the country has had. The dynasty of Camelot.

The facts proven by the Warren Commission and all the documentation accredited in the National Archives in Washington, which has a specific center and a permanent exhibition on the assassination, have been challenged by Landis, who claims to have found a second bullet in the back of Kennedy’s limousine. This hypothesis casts doubt on the existence of a single shooter, Lee Harwey Oswald, arrested for the murder and murdered two days later in the basement of the Dallas central police station while he was in custody.

Of all the official documentation related to the case, 97% is publicly accessible. 11 months ago, the research service of the National Archives estimated the number of documents classified in their entirety at only 515 and those partially classified at another 2,545. The most recent decision in this regard is a memorandum from President Joe Biden, dated December 15, 2022, in which he states that “from the date of this memorandum until May 1, 2023, the relevant agencies and NARA [Administración Nacional de Archivos y Registros] will jointly review the remaining material in the archives […] in order to maximize transparency and disclose all information in the records relating to the murder, except when more compelling reasons advise otherwise. Any information that agencies propose for continued deferral of public disclosure beyond June 30, 2023, will be limited to the absolute minimum under the legal standard.”

Classified documents

That 3% still classified under Article 5 of the JFK Act, which imposes the reservation to safeguard national defense, intelligence operations or foreign relations, fuels the imagination of many. And who better than Landis, who was there, to refute the official story (whether it took 60 years to do so is another question, perhaps to say goodbye to the world in peace with the memories of it?). In interviews given on the eve of the publication of his memoirs, The Final WitnessIn October, the man claims that he heard three shots – not two, as he stated in the written statement he sent to the authorities a week after the assassination – and saw the president collapse.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Landis’ story also gives encouragement to those who maintain that there was more than one shooter in Dallas that day. Although he completely rejects conspiracy theories, he challenges the main conclusion of the Warren Commission, according to which one of the bullets fired that day hit the president from behind, with an exit hole through the front of his throat, and hit the president. Governor Connally, seriously wounding him in the back, chest, wrist and thigh. It seemed incredible that a single bullet could do all that, which is why skeptics called it the magic bullet theory.

Investigators came to that conclusion in part because the bullet was found on a stretcher believed to have transported Connally to Parkland Memorial Hospital, so they assumed it had been removed from his body during first aid. But Landis, who was never interviewed by the Warren Commission, said that’s not what happened. In fact, it was he who found that bullet, he claims, but not in the hospital, but in the limousine, lodged in the back of the back seat where Kennedy was sitting. Landis grabbed the bullet to prevent it from disappearing as evidence in the confusion, placed it on Kennedy’s stretcher at the hospital and then, somehow, it appeared on Connally’s.

One of the secret agents rushes towards the president, who is helped by his wife, Jacqueline, after being hit by gunfire. Bettmann Archive

Landis always thought Lee H. Oswald was the only gunman, but “at this point, I’m starting to doubt myself,” he told the newspaper. The New York Times in September. The investigation concluded that the bullets were fired by a Mannlicher-Carcano C2766 rifle found on the sixth floor of the Texas Textbook Depository, today a nondescript Administration building. If Governor Connally, as Landis’s testimony suggests, was hit by another bullet, it does not seem likely that Oswald would have had time to reload his rifle so quickly.

medical reports post mortem They are the protagonists of the documentary JFK: What the Doctors saw (JFK, what the doctors saw), which collects the experiences of the doctors in the emergency room of the Parkland Memorial Hospital to which the president was transferred. The criticism of New York Times dispatches the documentary in a very graphic way: “While some documentaries look like summaries of a Wikipedia page, What the doctors saw It’s more like a question-and-answer session with Siri,” Apple’s virtual assistant. But the testimony he gathers also contradicts the Warren Commission’s findings, such as the front entry hole in the throat of a bullet that some doctors say indicates there was more than one shooter. The document, which lasts an hour and a half, also unravels the inconsistencies between the injuries that the doctors observed at the Dallas hospital and the autopsy report, carried out in Bethesda.

The documentary miniseries JFK: One Day in America (JFK: a day in the USA) addresses in three chapters the intra-history of that November 22, 1963. According to the newspaper’s criticism The Wall Street Journal, the main merit of this National Geographic production is to assemble the known and the unpublished, if there is anything left to discover from those days that shocked the world. And it seems so: private footage, relatively unknown shots and unfamiliar angles – of Jack Ruby, for example, hanging around the press and the police at the Dallas police station the night before killing Oswald; or Jackie Kennedy in the crowd, waiting to accompany her husband’s coffin on the plane back to Washington—generate a sensation of almost family intimacy, of anguish very close to mourning. The documentary incorporates new material, such as the testimonies of two secret service agents, Clint Hill and the aforementioned Landis, who do not comment on his ballistics theory.

Speculation about the character of Ruby, a secondary figure in the underworld and Oswald’s murderer when he was in custody – a feat that raised almost as many doubts as the assassination – appear reflected in the testimonies of journalists, astonished by the fact that Ruby, an old acquaintance and confidant of the city police, could move freely through a setting as safe as the police station. In 1964, the Warren Commission concluded that Ruby acted alone to avenge Kennedy’s death, just as the assassinated Oswald acted alone. Theoretically, at least. For the suspicious, the shot that ended Oswald’s life in the basement of the Dallas police headquarters was the closing bolt of an alleged conspiracy to destroy Kennedy. Two murders in just 48 hours, broadcast live on cameras that, together with that of the president’s brother, Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 – father of the current candidate for the White House – opened the floodgates of political violence in the country.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_