Guest on Verissimo, Virginia Mihajlovic spoke about the emotions she experienced on her wedding day, without her father Sinisa by her side

In the episode of very true yesterday, one of the guests was Virginia Mihajlovic, daughter of the unforgettable Sinisa, who passed away last December after a long fight against leukemia. In front of Silvia Toffanin, the girl was moved when she remembered her father and spoke about her wedding day, which she experienced without him.

Credit: Verissimo – virgimih (Instagram)

On June 17, Virginia Mihajlovic swore her eternal love to Alessandro Vogliacco.

If on the one hand it was the best day of her life for her, on the other she had to face once again, if necessary, the pain of the absence of his father Sinisa.

Guest at very trueVirginia said in tears emotions experienced that day:

I’ve been putting off getting married for a year for dad. Attending our wedding was the most beautiful thing for him.

Virginia spoke of her hope that he would be able to be there, and that it was her dream to get to the altar with her father. Despite everything, she though she felt him next to her throughout the day.

The wedding is already an emotional day, it was difficult to live the day to the full, but I did it. I thought about my love for Alessandro, I was sure he was looking at me. I felt protected, I felt his presence.

Virginia Mihajlovic and the story with Alessandro Vogliacco

The memory of father Sinisa was at the center of the chat, but Virginia Mihajlovic also had the opportunity to talk about his Alexander and of the immense love that binds her to him.

She talked about when she met him. His family lived in Turin because Sinisa was coaching Torino at that time and Alessandro was playing in Juve’s youth team.

We fell in love immediately. I’m shy and selective but when I met him I surprised myself. I was happy with him, I immediately understood that he was the right one.

In 2021 the love between Virginia and Alessandro has come to fruition multipliedwith the birth of little Violante.

The little girl is not only there joy of his mother and father, but also of grandfather Sinisa: