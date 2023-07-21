The plane in which Gustavo Capra was traveling made a “technical stop” on August 3, 1977 on the way from Ushuaia to Buenos Aires. Capra and 60 other men who had served a year of compulsory military service in the global south just wanted to go home. When they finally landed in the capital, Capra crossed the runway and got on the bus that was taking him with his family. He’d surprised her by the white Dodge Polara with the doors open that he’d seen on the drive, but he hadn’t slowed down. Later he found out that one of the men traveling with him had been disappeared by the dictatorship that ruled the country. Today he believes that they took him in that car.

“I did not see when they took him away, but I was before the disappearance of a colleague of mine, Miguel Ángel Hoyos,” recalls Capra, 67. They had left Ushuaia, stopped in Río Grande, then in Río Gallegos and, before arriving in Buenos Aires, the “technical stop” in the city of Trelew, in Patagonia: “Some officers get on and grab this boy, God rest his soul. I don’t know how much time passed, for me it was an eternity, until they bring El Negrito back.” El Negro Hoyos, as they called him, was short and dark; When the military put it back on the plane, “it was a piece of paper,” says Capra, “a pale white piece of paper.”

Once in Buenos Aires, the military made the recruits go down one by one. Capra got out, crossed the tarmac, saw the Dodge with its doors open, got on the bus, and didn’t look back. That is what he declared in a court in the province of Buenos Aires when he was summoned in the nineties. As he left, he asked the assistant prosecutor if other witnesses had made similar statements and the young man replied that yes, two others. “At this point in the game, with sixty-odd pirulos [años]How long are we going to wait to say what we saw? We can’t wait any longer, we can’t afford that luxury”, says Capra, sitting in the dining room of his house, his voice grave.

Gustavo Capra at his home in the neighborhood of La Tablada, in Buenos Aires. Silvina Frydlewsky

The Argentine Human Rights Secretariat has started a campaign for people who did compulsory military service between 1976 and 1983 –the years that the last dictatorship lasted– to come to give testimony of what they saw or heard while doing the colimba. This is the colloquial name in the country for the period of military instruction that between 1902 and 1995 was mandatory for males aged 18 or 20, depending on the time, and also the civilian who was summoned to do the instruction. The bell I was colimba seeks that the statements of these “involuntary witnesses” help to clarify crimes against humanity.

Since it was launched two weeks ago, more than 50 of those conscripts [reclutas] have contacted the secretariat via phone or email ([email protected]). The complaints, say the promoters of the campaign, are confidential.

“They were forced witnesses of what happened because they were in the regiments, under the command of different members of the army, and many, in the framework of fulfilling their mandatory military service, were even forced to be in some operations,” Federico Efrón, national director of National Legal Affairs of the Human Rights Secretariat, explained to EL PAÍS. “They had completely secondary roles, without any kind of responsibility. But they were there, they saw. We are looking for that information that we are missing and that we know is necessarily there. Thousands of conscripts did the colimba in those years. Each testimonial, one, two or a hundred, is worth a lot, ”he adds.

With the return to democracy, 40 years ago, in Argentina the National Commission on the Disappearance of Persons (Conadep) was formed to receive testimonies from victims of repression. Shortly after, the trials against the military commanders of the dictatorship began and five of them were convicted. But between 1986 and 1987, two laws were promulgated that prevented the repressors from being prosecuted in the country. Shortly after, moreover, the military leadership sentenced in 1985 was pardoned on the grounds that “national pacification” was necessary. As of 2003, however, those laws were declared invalid and the trials reopened. So far, 1,179 repressors have been sentenced and 15 oral trials remain open.

The statements of ex-conscripts have been key in trials such as that of the flights of death of Field of May. In this case, the complaint was based on the testimonies of ex-colimbas to find out how the clandestine flights that the army made to disappear kidnapped people by throwing them into the sea or the river worked. In July 2022, four military commanders were sentenced to life imprisonment in that case. More recently, a sentence was handed down in the case known as RIM 6. The testimonies of former colimbas forced to monitor the perimeter while five people were kidnapped and murdered were key to convicting three non-commissioned officers of the Mechanized Infantry Regiment (RIM) in the city of Mercedes for crimes against humanity.

Gustavo Capra and Ricardo Righi, in front of a military barracks. Silvina Frydlewsky

The campaign to encourage them to declare was carried out for the first time in 2010. At that time, it was disseminated with the slogan: “Military service is no longer compulsory; silence, neither” through the television program Soccer for All – which had a massive audience because it broadcast national league soccer matches without encrypting it. One of the promoters of the proposal was the journalist and lawyer Pablo Llonto, who had covered for the newspaper Clarion the Trial of the Boards and that represents ad honorem to 360 relatives of victims and survivors of the dictatorship.

“When the cases were reopened, I had a case that occurred on September 3, 1976, when a group of soldiers assaulted a house belonging to Montoneros militants and caused a massacre: they killed the father, the mother, a boy, a girl and took a six-month-old baby that we are still looking for. That case could be reconstructed from the testimony of ex-colimbas who spoke after 30 years,” Llonto tells by phone, and explains: “That allowed us to understand that there was a tremendous source of information there. There were around 300,000 colimbas those years, it was necessary to search with a campaign for those who have data”.

“Not even 10% have declared”

In the dining room of Capra’s house, next to him, is Ricardo Righi, who was a colimba between 1978 and 1979 in Comodoro Rivadavia, a cold and windy city in Patagonia. The two now live on the outskirts of the city of Buenos Aires, in the municipality of La Matanza, where this Thursday the cold is freezing. On the table, Monica, Capra’s wife, has placed croissants and hot coffee. Righi, 63, has thick glass glasses and has not taken off his coat.

He also saw situations that he wanted to tell: “At some point I had to stand guard in the cells. When they send me, they tell me: the rifle, loaded and without safety. He did not understand anything, because in the dungeons there could be some colimba that had sent a club, but nothing more. And they tell me: ‘There is a person arrested who is a subversive; if he wants to get out of there, you shoot him”. Righi saw that kidnapped person three times; the detainee gave him a letter with delivery instructions, but the conscript burned it out of fear. “I carry it like a burden. I don’t know who he was or what happened to him. I am also aware that if he had taken her, I would not be here, ”he says.

Ricardo Righi during the interview at Capra’s house. Silvina Frydlewsky

Righi and Capra have been running a radio program called The voice of the colimbas. From there, they offer a critical look at the compulsory military service that trained thousands of young people in conditions of violence and humiliation, make visible the cases of disappeared colimbas and call on ex-conscripts to tell what they “saw, heard or smelled”. “There are thousands of testimonies that have helped to clarify cases of lesa [humanidad]but we understand that not even 10% have declared”, says Righi.

Llonto expresses his urgency by phone: “It’s the last hope of getting information.” “At this point it is very difficult to find a survivor who has not spoken,” says the lawyer and journalist. “On the other hand, on the subject of the colimbas, there is still so much to do,” he adds. Llonto points out that one of the reasons why ex-conscripts do not come forward to testify is ignorance “of the importance of the data”: “Many people tell you: ‘I had this data, but I didn’t think it was useful, I thought it was minor, I thought they already had it…”. The other reason, he continues, is a mixture of feelings ranging from guilt to fear: “You notice it when someone comes to testify and cries and beats his chest and at the end of the testimony he tells you: ‘I took a load off my shoulders, I took off a backpack.’

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.