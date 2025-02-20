Witnesses rule out that the former Culture Conseller Desoyera the Order to deliver the works of Sijena

Almost eight after the facts, the first trial for the delivery of Sijena’s works to Aragon has been held in just over four hours. The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has tried, in absence, the former Catalan Culture, Lluís Puig, who remains in Belgium. The majority of witnesses have rejected that the former culture formerly disobeyed the court order that he required to deliver the pieces, which has not prevented the Prosecutor’s Office from reaffirming in asking for their disqualification.

Before the TSJC, the trial against Puig has been seen on Thursday, accused of disobeying an order of a court of Huesca, that the Generalitat had resorted, to return goods and works to the monastery of Sijena that remained in the Lleida Museum. The cause has had criminal derivatives for Puig and his predecessor, Santi Vila, whose trial will be in June.

The works ended up delivered to Sijena by the Civil Guard in December 2017 after an unprecedented deployment to take them out of the Lleida Museum. Today, the monastery continues in works and the goods of discord cannot be visited.

The Prosecutor’s Office asks for a sentence of 5,940 euros of a fine and two years of disqualification, for Puig, whom he accuses of a crime of disobedience, like the City Council of Villanueva de Sijena, a particular accusation in the cause.

In a video distributed by Juns, Puig has expressed his desire that the judgment for the assets of Sijena “ends well” and can return to the Plenary Hall of the Parliament as a deputy. The former Consseller has been judged in the absence because the law allows when the defendant faces sentences of less than two years of disqualification, as is his case. The president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa, has wished that the trial “goes well”, in a sample of support for the former Consseller.

During the trial, several positions of the Department of Culture of the Generalitat in 2017 have assured that Puig wanted The goods. His chief of cabinet, the head of legal services, the Director General of Cultural Heritage and the Museum Coordination Head of the Generalitat have supported the defense thesis, which claims the acquittal.

According to the version of these witnesses, Puig received the requirement as soon as he was appointed Minister, in July 2017, and was interested in the steps to follow to fulfill it, but did not depend on him because the museum was a consortium of which the Bishopric of Lleida. Until his cessation he did not receive another requirement.

Josep Maria Boya Busquet, former general director of Cultural Heritage of the Generalitat, has declared that the Minister received the judicial citation to return the works of the Museum of Lleida two days after being appointed. Boya recalled that Puig told him that “I wanted to study with all care and detail the dossier because it was of a great complexity and to try to reconcile both laws” and, in no case, he said, he told him a willingness to disobey.

The exalted position has stressed that both Vila and Puig “wanted to do things according to law”, and recalled that the judicial decision could still be appealed. Busquet has stressed that Sijena’s assets were cataloged and that the Cultural Heritage Law is “very clear about the unity of the collection.”

Joan Rosàs, chief of museum coordination of the Generalitat, explained that the day the judicial requirement arrived, Puig cited him and spoke for half an hour. Apart from the technical difficulties of the transfer, the main stumbling block was the legal, by the Cultural Heritage Law and for the location of the works. “The Minister wanted to know how to fulfill the order and told him that it was not easy,” he said. “He asked me what I should do to return the pieces,” he explained.

Finally, the head of the Puig Cabinet at the head of the Ministry, Joaquim Bohils, explained that upon receiving the requirement of the Court of Huesca, Puig asked the legal services of the department to be fixed and informed him.

Xavier Muñoz Puiggròs, lawyer of the Generalitat who has carried all the civil lawsuits of Sijena, has argued that this was a patrimonial conflict in which they repeatedly argued before the Aragonese courts that the Generalitat did not possess the pieces and that whoever did it was The Lleida Museum, an “entity with its own legal personality.”

“As they were not in the hands of the Generalitat, he could not be asked to deliver something he did not possess,” he defended. The lawyer has stressed that he informed the court a resolution of the Huesca hearing that recognized that the museum was the one who owned the assets, but that the judge of first instance dismissed him.

To defense questions, Muñoz has affirmed that he has never received political instructions and that he did not know the Minister Puig. After the dismee of the Minister for 155, he explained that he informed the Minister of Culture, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo, of the situation of the case of Sijena and that he asked him time to analyze it.

Pilar Bayarri, head of the legal services of Culture, explained that when they received the requirement of the Court of Huesca on July 7 to deliver the works before July 25, she wrote a letter delivered to the official in which Puig said that He had just assumed the position and wanted to study the subject. At all times, he insisted, Puig said he wanted to comply with the judicial resolution, and he exposed it to the letter in court. In fact, he added that the question was “complex” and the “bulky” file and, therefore, needed time to study the matter and “seek the best way to comply” to the court order.

The Catalan TSJ sends two former Culture Consellers for the works of Sijena

On the contrary, Icíar Alcalá, the technique of the Government of Aragon designated by the Court of Huesca as an expert responsible for receiving the delivery of the assets of Sijena, has valued that the complexity of making the transfer of the pieces “was scarce” and that only “had to have people and means of transport.”