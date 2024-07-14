Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/14/2024 – 12:36

What do those present at the event where the former American president suffered an assassination attempt have to say? Some claim to have seen the shooter before the security forces and that the police ignored the warnings. His appearance late Saturday afternoon (13/07) began in the same way that many political rallies held by presidential candidate Donald Trump usually begin.

On a warm summer night at a farmers’ market in the town of Butler, Pennsylvania, population about 13,000, Trump had just begun talking about the dangers of migration.

Then gunshots were heard.

“I knew immediately something was wrong when I heard a buzzing sound, gunshots and immediately felt the bullet rip through the skin,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social after being released from the hospital. His upper right ear was hit. “There was a lot of bleeding,” the former president noted.

Dave McCormick, the Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, was sitting on the stage with Trump. “Everybody was kneeling or lying on their stomachs…everybody [estavam] realizing the fact that it was gunshots,” he told the Associated Press (AP) news agency.

McCormick also said he saw a concertgoer who was sitting in the rows of seats behind the stage who had been shot. Authorities say one man was killed and two other people were wounded by a gunman. The gunman was killed by security officers.

“He [Trump] “He was talking about immigration,” Blake Marnell, 59, an audience member, told the Guardian. “I was watching him speak and then I heard some noises.” Marnell said he only realized it was gunfire when he saw the Secret Service agents react.

Another man in the crowd, Shane Chesher, 37, told Reuters that at first he also thought it was fireworks. “It sounded like pop, pop, pop,” Chesher said. “I thought it was a prank, like fireworks. Then I saw it get real very quickly when President Trump fell and the Secret Service came and more shots were fired…everyone started panicking. It was chaos.”

Chesher began praying and says others around him joined him, which “gave people a lot of peace.”

Police officers reportedly ignored warnings

Several people appear to have seen the shooter before security forces did.

Greg Smith, who was outside the rally venue listening to Trump speak, told a BBC correspondent that he saw a man “crawling” military-style on the roof of a nearby factory. “He was clearly holding a gun,” Smith noted.

Smith said he had brought the incident to the attention of police, but they appeared to ignore his warnings. Smith suggested the slope of the roof prevented them from seeing the shooter.

“I’m thinking to myself, ‘Why is Trump still speaking? Why didn’t they take him off the stage?’” Smith said. “The next thing you know, five shots are fired.”

Another man, Ben Maser, 41, was also outside the rally when he noticed the man on the roof. “I saw the guy on the roof. I told the officer he was up there. He went out to look for him,” Maser told Reuters.

The New York Times reported that some in the crowd then noticed police snipers on top of a barn, becoming active just before the shooting began. Craig Cyrus, 54, a rallygoer, told the newspaper that he saw the snipers using his binoculars. “Then they grabbed their guns,” he said.

Audience member shot in the head

“When the shooting started, there was some confusion,” Sid Miller, commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture who was at the rally, told The New York Times. “But when people realized what was happening, they fell to the ground.”

Miller was only about 30 feet from the stage and recounted how, as Trump was being protected by Secret Service agents, people in the crowd ducked for cover. Officers were yelling at people to get down. “Some were looking around, trying to figure out where the shots were coming from,” Miller noted.

Reporters covering the event said they took shelter under tables.

“The bullets shook the grandstand, one hit the speaker tower and then chaos ensued,” Dave Sullivan, a firefighter who was listening to Trump’s speech, told The Associated Press. “After we heard the gunshots, the water line [que conectava os alto-falantes] was sprayed everywhere, you could see hydraulic fluid coming out of it. And then the speaker tower started to fall.”

When Trump was hoisted back onto his feet by Secret Service agents and appeared to be OK, videos on social media show the crowd erupting in applause. “We love you, Trump,” one man said. Others began chanting, “USA, USA.”

Afterward, some people began crying, and Miller saw one of the people who was shot bleeding profusely. One of the victims who was sitting in the same area and was shot apparently managed to walk away with minimal assistance, witnesses said.

Another was unable to do so. James Sweetman, a doctor at the rally, went to help one of the victims, who had been shot in the head and appeared to be in his 30s. Sweetman told CBS that he administered first aid with help from others in the crowd, but the man had no pulse, the emergency room doctor told The New York Times. The victim was airlifted.

Security officers in the crowd were “on edge,” added Miller, who attended the rally.

Soon after Trump was escorted out, police and Secret Service agents also began to lead the crowd out. They told journalists to leave as well, saying it was now “a crime scene.” Some in the crowd stopped at the media enclosure and yelled at journalists, telling them the shooting was “all your fault.”

An hour after the shooting, the Pennsylvania field, now strewn with trash, was declared a crime scene, AP reporters wrote.