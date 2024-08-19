Home World

From: Moritz Bletzinger, Romina Kunze

After a party on a luxury yacht, a storm approaches. The boat capsizes and six of the 22 people on board are missing. Divers search the wreck.

Update from August 19, 3:29 p.m.: Again Guardian as well as Market Screener As we have now learned, tech billionaire Mike Lynch is one of those missing in the Bayesian disaster in Italy. He is one of four Britons who are currently being searched for off the coast of Sicily, along with an American and a Canadian. Lynch’s wife Angela Bacares was rescued, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Mike Lynch: The founder of the well-known Autonomy Corporation was apparently on board the luxury yacht that sank off Palermo. © BEN GURR/ POOL/AFP/Vigili del Fuoco

Yacht accident in Italy: Witnesses report tornado – “Bayesian” still fired flares

Update from August 19, 3:04 p.m.: “The boat was still floating, then it suddenly disappeared,” a fisherman tells the Sicilian Newspaper about the sailing ship accident near Palermo. He and another fisherman witnessed the luxury yacht being capsized by a storm.

Both confirm the reports of a tornado on the coast of Porticello. “At 3:55 a.m. we witnessed the whirlwind,” recalls one. “After a quarter of an hour we saw a rocket 500 meters from the dock. At around 4:35 a.m. we went out to sea to help, but all we saw was the remains of the boat floating.”

A Dutch sailing boat had also seen the red flare, having been caught in the storm at the same time as the “Bayesian”, which had crashed. “We tried to hold position with the engines running, but then we noticed that the boat next to ours was no longer there,” Captain Karsten Börner told the newspaper. “We saw red flares coming from the area of ​​the boat, so my first officer and I climbed into the tender and went to help. We rescued 15 shipwrecked people, including a little girl. We heard screams, continued to search the area, but found no one except the 15 survivors who had already been rescued.”

22 people were on board the capsized yacht. Six of them are still missing, one man was found dead. It is now clear that he was the holiday sailor’s cook.

Severe storm in Italy: Luxury yacht with holidaymakers capsized – at least one dead, six missing

First report from August 19, 12.13 p.m.: Palermo – An extensive rescue operation was launched off the coast of Palermo in Sicily (Italy). A violent storm caused a sailing boat to capsize early on Monday morning (19 August). According to the Italian news agency Ansa 22 people, mainly a tour group from Great Britain.

Divers, boats, helicopters: The Italian authorities are leaving no stone unturned in the search for the six missing people. © Vigili del Fuoco

Sailing boat accident during storm in Italy: 15 survivors, six missing and at least one dead

The coast guard was able to bring 15 of the passengers, including a one-year-old child, to safety quickly after the accident. However, seven people were initially missing until a body was discovered and identified next to the boat in the morning. Six people are currently still missing.

Horrible suspicion after boat accident off Italian island: passengers trapped in yacht cabins?

The sailboat, named “Bayesian,” sank to a depth of 49 meters, according to the fire department. Diving teams are currently working to examine the wreck. There is a possibility that the missing people are in the wreck.

Divers descend to the shipwreck. After the storm, the yacht sank to a depth of around 49 metres. The authorities fear that there could still be people inside. (Screenshot) © Vigili del Fuoco

The current, disturbing theory: The missing people could have been in their cabins during the storm and were trapped there by the water masses.

Luxury yacht capsizes in storm: Italian holidaymakers celebrated a party the night before

The captain of the luxury boat is also among the survivors. He is shocked by the accident and is expected to be questioned by the police in the course of the morning, according to AnsaThe other survivors are also to be questioned.

The day before, a party had taken place on the 50-meter-long luxury sailing boat, witnesses reported. “The boat was completely lit up,” said one sailor. “At around 4:30 a.m. it was no longer there. A normal vacation day spent happily at sea turned into a tragedy.”

Severe storm leads to boat accident in Italy: Storm breaks mast – witnesses report tornado

The storm that caused the boat to capsize was extremely strong. Witnesses even reported a tornado. The storm first broke the large sailing mast, causing the yacht to lose its balance.

