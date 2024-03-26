Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

People in the US city of Baltimore are shocked after the harbor bridge collapsed. According to local residents, the earth shook as the structure collapsed. The search for missing people continues.

Baltimore – On Tuesday night, a container ship rammed a bridge in the US city of Baltimore. The structure collapsed, dragging people and cars into the cold water. According to preliminary figures, six people are currently missing. Eyewitnesses reported tremors that resembled an earthquake.

Bridge collapse in Baltimore: “It felt like an earthquake”

It initially remained unclear why the ship rammed the 2.5 kilometer long bridge. But the effects were felt immediately by residents. An eyewitness told the US broadcaster that it sounded like “tremendous rumbling thunder”. CBS News. “And then […] It felt like an earthquake, the whole house vibrated. It was like my house was collapsing,” said the resident. He has lived in this neighborhood for 57 years and still remembers how the bridge was built. “I can’t believe she’s gone.”

In the US city of Baltimore, a four-lane car bridge has largely collapsed after a ship collided. © Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Another eyewitness confirmed this assessment BBC. You could feel it, said the man who lived near the bridge. “The whole house shook.” In the middle of the night, a “rumbling noise” was heard, another eyewitness reported to the station. At first she wasn't sure what it was, but shortly afterwards she heard news of the bridge collapse. “You see it, but you just don't believe that something like this could happen,” continued the resident, who emphasized that her first thought was how many people could have been on the bridge when it collapsed.

Bridge collapse in Baltimore: Up to 20 people fall into the cold water

According to authorities, workers were busy repairing concrete on the bridge at the time of the accident. Up to 20 people could have fallen into the water, the US broadcaster reported CNN citing fire department information. According to experts, people can only survive in the nine-degree cold water for up to three hours. In addition to the cold, the current at the accident site also poses a danger. According to their own information, the fire department has already managed to rescue two people from the water after the bridge collapsed in Baltimore, with one of those rescued being in the hospital in serious condition.

The national artery Interstate 695 led over the bridge to the Port of Baltimore. Residents described the impact of the collapse as “catastrophic”. “Firstly, the port is blocked. Secondly, we won’t be getting any new car deliveries at the moment,” a witness speculated in an interview CBS News. Baltimore is an important import port for cars. Amazon is also “right on the other side of the river,” the man continued. In his opinion, the tunnels will be overloaded. Experts assess the situation similarly: Lars Jansen, a specialist in container ships, describes the events opposite BBC as a “major disaster” that “will cause significant problems for U.S. importers and exporters on the U.S. East Coast.”