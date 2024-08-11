Chile’s 5,400-metre El Plomo mountain is crumbling. Rising global temperatures due to climate change have caused glacier retreat and permafrost to thaw. New lakes have formed and broken, landslides have caused injuries to climbers and huge sinkholes have opened up, breaking up the ancient path to the summit.

Francisco Gallardo, a 60-year-old muleteer who has been working in the mountains since he was 14, and his family have been working in El Plomo for generations, but he believes they have about a decade left before they are forced to move.

The Andes are home to approximately 99% of the world’s tropical glaciers, which are most susceptible to climate change because they are constantly near or at freezing point.

Octavio Salazar and his brother, Eloy, are indigenous Quechua brothers who have spent decades climbing mountains in Peru’s Cordillera Blanca, the largest glaciated area in the tropics and home to multiple 6,000-meter peaks, including the country’s highest mountain.

Climate change is also affecting where and how winter sports are practised. Peru’s Pastoruri glacier used to host ski competitions. Now it is a dying glacier, with the remaining ice field cordoned off due to the risk of landslides.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.