There are cities that have a special connection to their history, with roots that give meaning to everything they are today. This is the case of Cartagena, three thousand years old, which keeps its gaze on the past to boost itself in it and enhance its present and future. And that point of focus is the origin of LA VERDAD’s ‘120th Anniversary Expo’: looking back, remembering its history and moving forward along with society, demonstrating its ability to be at the service of information. That is why this newspaper celebrates its anniversary with this exhibition that includes a collection of covers, from its foundation in 1903 to the present, which serve as a witness to what has happened in all this time.

The exhibition, which has already stopped in Molina de Segura, Murcia and Lorca, now comes to the port city “with a strong Cartagena component”, to show “the events that have been news or important for Cartagena”, as pointed out yesterday during the inauguration the director of LA VERDAD, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer; a city that has its own headquarters for the newspaper from which they broadcast all their news.

“These covers show the economic strength of the city and the region, the role that companies play in the city and a series of very important components that have to do with sports, traditions and culture,” explained the director of LA VERDAD, referring in this last aspect to the informative accompaniment that they have made to events such as La Mar de Músicas since its inception, “contributing to its dissemination throughout the country”.

The exhibition, which in this new event is sponsored by Repsol, the Port and Water Authority, was inaugurated yesterday in the Héroes de Cavite square, a transit area for citizens and visitors to enjoy this visual and informative proposal that collect the 12 vertical panels, installed outdoors, 24 hours a day, until June 4.

“We are facing an exhibition that is not only journalistic, but social and human, because LA VERDAD has accompanied the changes that society has had over the years and has been able to adapt to them successfully every day,” said Luis Roque, manager of People and Organization of the Repsol Industrial Complex in Cartagena, congratulating “all the people who have been part of the history of this newspaper that has accompanied us every day to inform us of everything that happens in Cartagena and in the Region of Murcia”. “They are part of the history, present and future of the newspaper,” he stressed.

«It has reached those 120 years in an effective and efficient way, thanks to an effort and day-to-day work, which has gone through the rigor and by looking for the news and telling it truthfully, and that has connected with the citizens who they want to know what is happening around them,” added Pedro Pablo Hernández, vice president of the Port Authority. He took the opportunity to congratulate the location of the exhibition, highlighting the connection of the city with its port, “an economic, industrial, cultural, social and tourist engine of the entire Region of Murcia”.

Also present at the event were the delegate of LA VERDAD in Cartagena, Gregorio Mármol, and the manager of Hidrogea in Cartagena, Andrés Martínez.

A close coverage



Access to the city through its port means in these ten days a walk through 120 years of moments that have remained in the memory not only of Cartagena, but of the entire Region of Murcia due to their relevance. They will be able to go back to 1923, to the King’s arrival in Cartagena and his visit to the Eixample, the Arsenal, the General Captaincy or the Submarine School, and to the coronation of the Virgen de la Caridad, described as a day that would leave “an unforgettable mark on our hearts”.

Historical is the inauguration in 1950 of the Escombreras oil refinery, which valued the benefit it contributed to the industrial transformation of the country, as well as the fire that occurred in 1969; the launching of the oceanographic vessel ‘Hespérides’ in 1990 with the visit of the King and Queen, which made Spain reinforce “its position in the small world club for research in Antarctica”, as the newspaper pointed out at the time; or the cessation of discharges into the Bay of Portmán and a first forecast of its regeneration in 1992.

Events that Cartagena does not forget either, and of which LA VERDAD witnessed, are the car bomb of the terrorist organization ETA in the Civil Guard barracks, the tragic accident of the Maritime Evening of 1972 and the floods that that same year left incommunicado to more than 2,600 families. Also in the 1990s, the “pitched battle” and the burning of the Regional Assembly were on the front page, and the concentration of ten thousand people in the seventies to claim the province of Cartagena.

The support of this newspaper for the culture and traditions of the Cartagena municipality has led it to show the fervor of its Holy Week, such as the accompaniment of thousands of Cartagena to the Virgen de la Piedad under a cloudy sky, or the Jesus of the Sentence carried by men and women in what was the first mixed throne of the city. La Mar de Músicas left headlines such as ‘Let young people make love and seek peace’ that the Algerian singer Cheikha Remitti brought to the public in 1996 at the closing of the second edition of the Festival; and Carthaginians and Romans caused the characters of Scipio and Emilia Paula from 2016 to also start their marriage in real life, after a request that surprised those present at the end of the battle.

The opening of the Emergency Department at the Santa Lucía Hospital, the ascent of the Efesé and the return of the ‘green soup’ to the Mar Menor are some of the unforgettable events for the city that both journalists and photographers from the newspaper captured to allow, more than a century then let the memory live on.