From: Johannes Welte

A rescue team at the hard-to-reach accident site. © Vigili del Fuoco

Tragedy on Monte Baldo (2218 meters) high above Lake Garda: A 57-year-old German pilot crashed his Cessna in rough terrain on Sunday.

Ferrara di Monte Baldo/Verona – On Sunday around 4.45 p.m., witnesses in the municipality of Ferrara di Monte Baldo heard a stuttering engine noise, the portal reports larena.it. A little later there was a bang: on a hilltop near the village, the Cessna FR 182, a single-engine light aircraft, crashed into dense bushes and was completely smashed.

Italy: Video from Monte Baldo on Lake Garda shows complicated salvage of the Cessna

Investigators from Italy are now checking whether the plane had engine damage or other technical problems over Lake Garda. In all likelihood, the 57-year-old attempted a crash landing when he realized the emergency situation, but the impact with the ground was too severe.

Mountain rescue and fire brigade, a rescue helicopter and carabinieri immediately moved to the scene of the accident, which was in an area that was difficult to access. The operation dragged on for hours. The body was taken to the coroner’s office for an autopsy, and prosecutors ordered the wreckage to be confiscated and the crash site cordoned off. The national aviation safety agency has also been involved.

Italy: Victim’s son arrives at Lake Garda today

Today the victim’s son will arrive in Ferrara di Monte Baldo from Germany to identify his father. It is said that the inhabitants of the small mountain village are totally shocked. Mayor Carla Giacomazzi immediately got a personal impression of what was happening at the scene of the accident when she heard about it.

Where the pilot came from in Germany was unknown yesterday. It was clear, however, that he had taken off from Gianni Caproni Airport in Trento shortly before 2 p.m. and wanted to fly to Boscomantico Airport in Verona. There are pictures of the Cessna in Bonn, Hagen and Marl (NRW) in relevant forums. Most recently, the Cessna had started a sightseeing flight in Verona on Friday afternoon, on Sunday it had flown from Verona to Trento at noon, at 3:57 p.m. it took off again – then it crashed into the slopes of Monte Baldo.

