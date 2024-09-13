TASS: Witnesses Confirm Ukrainian Vovk’s Involvement in Dugina’s Murder

Witnesses have confirmed the involvement of Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk and her compatriot Bogdan Tsyganenko in the murder of Russian journalist Darya Dugina. This is reported by TASS with reference to the case materials.

The daughter of Russian philosopher and public figure Alexander Dugin, Daria, died on August 20, 2022, as a result of a car explosion. According to the FSB, the murder was committed by Ukrainian special services.