Witness Donald Williams wipes his eyes after answering questions at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis on Tuesday, March 30. AP

Professional martial arts fighter Donald Williams, 33, was a direct witness to George Floyd’s brutal arrest in May last year in Minneapolis. His voice could be heard in the videos that picked up that moment yelling at cop Derek Chauvin to leave Floyd alone and take his pulse. During the second day of the trial against Chauvin, he remembered Floyd’s agony again, although he admitted that he had never seen the recording because of the pain it would cause him. “You could see how he was trying to breathe,” Williams said. Floyd, handcuffed and immobilized, was “terrified, scared, begging for his life,” said Darnella Frazier, who videotaped the arrest that ended in death.

The second day of the trial against Chauvin, accused of murdering Floyd, focused on the statements of several witnesses to the death of the symbol of the racial movement, four of them minors at the time of the event. “You could clearly see how he was losing his gaze,” Williams said. The professional wrestler stated that he called the emergency number after the ambulance took Floyd to the hospital – where his death was confirmed – because he felt he had “witnessed a murder.”

Eric Nelson, the attorney for the former police officer, attempted to present Williams as a witness without the medical expertise to allow him to judge his client’s actions. Williams is considered a key witness because he knows restraint and strangulation techniques, which he was asked about. Chauvin faces a sentence of up to 41 years in jail. The martial arts fighter explained the technique the ex-agent used to press harder on the African-American’s neck, while the 14 members of the jury – 12 will deliberate – took notes and watched excerpts from the video that went around the world last spring. The witness detailed the differences between how a martial arts fight unfolds and what happened with Floyd. He said, for example, that it is never three against one, especially if one is handcuffed. He defined what happened as basically “torture.”

On Monday, the first day of the trial, attorney Nelson suggested that his client forgot for a few moments to attend to the African-American when he lay on the ground immobilized by his knee due to the anger expressed by the arrest witnesses, which distracted him . The lawyer tried on Tuesday to get Williams to admit that he was enraged with the police to the point of wanting to fight with them that May 25. The African-American witness clarified that he was in a position where he had to “stay in control” but added: “You can’t portray me as a bad person just because I was angry.” Williams argued that his reaction was due to frustration that the police “did not respond” to Floyd’s pleas. “They didn’t listen to me,” the witness told Chauvin’s attorney, then winked at him.

As was clear at the start of the trial, the Minneapolis Prosecutor’s Office will focus its efforts on criminalizing Chauvin for excessive use of force. Meanwhile, the defense of the ex-policeman, who defends that his client acted “reasonably”, tries to convince the jury that Floyd died due to drug use and his poor health.

Another witness who testified on Tuesday was Darnella Frazier, who was 17 years old when she recorded the video of Chauvin with her knee on Floyd’s neck with her mobile. That same afternoon he uploaded it to Facebook and what happened next will appear in the history books: the recording generated the largest wave of protests against racism and police violence in half a century. The death of the African American also put police protocol in the eye of the hurricane. “When I see George Floyd, I see my dad. I see my brothers. I see my cousins, my uncles, because they are all black (…) And I see how it could have been one of them, “said Frazier tearfully, questioned by prosecutor Jerry Blackwell.

“Terrified”

Frazier, who recently turned 18, claimed that on the day of the incident, May 25, he arrived with a young cousin at the Cup Foods store, where Floyd paid with a fake $ 20 bill that led to his arrest. Before entering the premises, he saw “a man on the ground” and a “policeman kneeling on him.” Floyd was “terrified, scared, begging for his life,” he recounted. In an emotional testimony, he tearfully affirmed that there are nights when he apologizes to Floyd for not having done more, but “it’s not what I or the other witnesses should have done,” he said, “it’s what he should have done. ”, Referring to Chauvin, who for the second day in a row did not stop taking notes throughout the session.

At the end of the first day, on Monday, about 200 people demonstrated in the vicinity of the court with slogans against police violence and the judicial system in the United States, such as “Without justice there is no peace, prosecute the police” or ” Chauvin, guilty ”.

The story of the minors, without images

The judge ruled on Tuesday that the youngest witnesses in the process – which is being broadcast on television – can testify out of the picture. The sound of their testimonies will be heard live, except when they say their names. The judge made the decision after prosecutors told him earlier in the day their concerns about the privacy of four minors. “They are people who by chance saw a man die,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

Two of the witnesses were minors on the day George Floyd died, but have turned 18 since then, like Darnella Frazier, who recorded the arrest. The Minneapolis District Attorney’s Office has argued that the tried police officer, Derek Chauvin, should receive a harsher sentence because Floyd “was murdered in front of minors.”

This is the first Minnesota State trial to be broadcast on television. The decision was made because, due to the pandemic, journalists or companions are almost unable to attend. The Floyd and Chauvin families only have one seat reserved for each day.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the information keys on the current situation in the region.