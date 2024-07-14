Hours after former US President Donald Trump was injured in a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania, the first witness accounts are emerging. One attendee and the shooter were killed in the incident, the Butler County district attorney said.

One of them gave his statement to CNN. He said that at the time of the attack everything seemed like fireworks. Later it was learned that it was an attack with shots, but it was not known where they came from, everyone assumed that it was from the stands. It was a moment of confusion for all those present.

The attack left one person dead and two seriously injured. Photo:AFP Share

They later witnessed someone being shot in the head and falling to the ground, and a woman being shot in the forearm and dying. “It’s something you don’t expect, it’s surprising, shocking. Seeing someone being shot and falling was very confusing.”

For the witness, seeing Donald Trump wounded was very shocking. “The bullet grazed him. Then I saw a man die in the stands. Everything was chaos. There were shots, but I didn’t know where they were coming from. Then government personnel began to arrive to remove the shooter.”

The witness said that despite the events, he would go to a rally again, but said the problem was people’s anger. “I’ll think twice next time. But you can’t expect this to happen. It’s horrible. It seems to be 1960 all over again.”

A second witness, a man who did not give his name and said he was an emergency room doctor, described trying to help one of the victims. “Someone over there was yelling that he had been shot, so I pushed my way through. He was saying I was an emergency room doctor,” said the witness, who was wearing a white T-shirt with blood on it and a red cap, the color of the Republican Party. He added: “The guy had turned around, he was stuck between the benches. He had a gunshot wound to the head. There was a lot of blood and brain matter,” he said.

Two other spectators were seriously injured, the secret service said.

