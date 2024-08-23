Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/22/2024 – 21:59

The brother-in-law of the former head of the anti-disinformation sector of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Eduardo Tagliaferro, the linchpin of the case of the leaked messages that are worrying Minister Alexandre de Moraes, testified to the Federal Police this Thursday, 22. Celso Luiz de Oliveira attributed to delegate José Luiz Antunes, of the Sectional Police Station of the Civil Police of Franco da Rocha, in Greater São Paulo, the confiscation of Tagliaferro’s cell phone, in May 2023. At the time, the former TSE advisor was arrested in flagrante delicto accused of domestic violence.

“The people in the minister’s (Alexandre de Moraes) office are asking for the cell phone. We’re going to send it to the minister. You can give it to me and I’ll return it later. The minister is very concerned about this phone. He asked me to send it to Brasília,” the officer is said to have said, according to Celso Luiz’s account to the PF.

Celso Luiz reported that, at the time, civil police officers went to the expert’s house and demanded the device. He reported that he was escorted in a patrol car to the Franco da Rocha Sectional Police Station, where he handed over his brother-in-law’s cell phone on May 9, 2023.

The statement signed by the expert’s brother-in-law at the police station, at the time the device was handed over, confirms that the officer asked whether that was Tagliaferro’s institutional telephone.

The expert told the PF that, upon being arrested, he left his unlocked cell phone with his brother-in-law, Celso Luiz de Oliveira, so that he could ensure payment of family expenses through banking apps. The phone, however, had to be handed over to delegate José Luiz Antunes at the Civil Police Sectional Precinct in Franco da Rocha, in Greater São Paulo, where he spent six days in the custody of the corporation.

After he was released, the expert went to the Franco da Rocha Police Station to get his cell phone back. According to him, the device was turned off and “outside of any casing”, that is, without the seal that certifies that the phone was unbreakable. Tagliaferro also stated that the cell phone was damaged and, therefore, it was rendered useless and discarded. He denied having any involvement in the leak of the messages.

Upon receiving the phone back, Tagliaferro signed a delivery report – a document that formalizes the return of seized goods. The document produced by the police department warns him that “upon delivery he becomes responsible for the data contained on the device as well as the consequences of the improper disclosure of potentially confidential data.”

‘I thought my cell phone was safe with the minister’

In testimony to the Federal Police this Thursday, 21, in the investigation into the leaked messages, expert Eduardo Tagliaferro stated that he believed that his cell phone, seized by the Civil Police of São Paulo in May 2023, in an incident of domestic violence, had been sent to Brasília by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

“The deponent believed that the device was safe, as it had been sent to the minister. Days later, he asked the lawyer in the case about the device, to which he was told that it could be returned, which surprised the deponent, as he believed that the device was in Brasília,” says an excerpt from the statement.

At the time, Eduardo Tagliaferro was arrested in flagrante delicto. He was head of the anti-disinformation sector of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and the incident led to his dismissal.

THE State requested a statement from the police chief through the Public Security Department. José Luiz Antunes should also be called to the Federal Police to testify in the investigation into the leak. In a statement, the Civil Police reported that an internal investigation has been opened to investigate the case. The procedure is being handled confidentially by the corporation’s Internal Affairs Department.

Earlier, Tagliaferro’s new cell phone was seized by the Federal Police, on the orders of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Lawyer Eduardo Kuntz, who represents Eduardo Tagliaferro, criticized the decision: “This is no joke, we are living in a very dangerous moment. An authoritarianism of a pen.”