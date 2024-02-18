A paramedic from Salekhard, the city where the body of the Russian opponent went Alexey Navalny was taken after his death to an Arctic prison, he told the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta that the body showed signs of bruises, reported by people who received it. According to the paramedic, the bruises, however, did not appear to be from a beating, but rather from an attempt to contain himself due to convulsions and a possible cardiac massage for resuscitation.

“As an experienced paramedic, I can say that the injuries described by those who saw them appeared to be from convulsions. If a person is having convulsions and others try to restrain him, but the convulsions are very strong, then bruises appear. They also said he had a chest contusion – the kind that occurs with indirect cardiac massage.”

The source's conclusion is that there had been an unsuccessful resuscitation attempt. “He probably died of cardiac arrest,” the paramedic continued. “But no one is saying anything about why he went into cardiac arrest,” he told the newspaper.

The paramedic reported that the body was admitted to the hospital with a cause of death characterized as “non-criminal”, which indicates that a firearm was not involved. But he said there was a contradiction in the fact that Navalny was taken to the hospital instead of the medical-legal institute, as is customary in cases involving deaths in prison units.

“Normally, the bodies of people who die in prison are taken directly to the Institute of Forensic Medicine, but in this case it was taken to the clinical hospital for some reason,” said the paramedic, who works for the Salekhard ambulance service.

The witness also reports that the body was taken to the hospital morgue and two police officers remained vigil at the door of the room. Rumors spread that the hospital's pathologists were banned from performing an autopsy, the newspaper reports.

“At this point, opinions are divided,” said the paramedic. “Some claimed that an order came from Moscow to await the arrival of experts from the capital, while others said that the hospital's own doctors refused to perform an autopsy. The case is political, and it is unclear how it will unfold. What if If you perform an autopsy and receive a direct order to change the result, you cannot escape that. And you can also be considered guilty. But if there was no autopsy, there is no one to ask,” the witness told the vehicle.

Until this Saturday (17), no autopsy had been carried out on Navalny's body, says the publication. Meanwhile, family members and supporters of Putin's main opponent demand that the body be handed over to the family.

Protests repressed across the country

Since Alexei Navalny's death was announced, a series of protests and tributes have spread across Russia. Protesters, however, have suffered strong police repression.

At least 401 people have been detained since Friday (16) while trying to pay homage to the opposition leader, according to data released this Sunday (18) by OVD-Info, an NGO that protects the human rights of those detained.

The arrests were made in 36 cities across the country, added the NGO, which has been declared a foreign agent by Russian authorities and publishes lists of detainees with their full names.

More than half of the arrests (201) were carried out in Saint Petersburg, the hometown of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Police forces and plainclothes agents try to remove memorials created by Navalny supporters, both in monuments to victims of political repression and in improvised locations. According to local Telegram channels, this would have even happened in front of the Kremlin, on the bridge where the former opposition leader, Boris Nemtsov, was murdered in 2015.

Navalny, 47, died suddenly on Friday (16) in a remote Arctic prison, where he had been since December last year, according to Russian prison services. His supporters, the opposition, the independent Russian press and Western governments unanimously accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering the assassination of Navalny, the Kremlin's number one enemy for 15 years. (With EFE Agency)