In Dagestan, a witness stole 350 thousand rubles during a search of an apartment and received a fine. This is reported by Telegram– Mash Gor channel.

According to the channel, the incident took place in Kaspiysk. There, a man named Magomedrasul was invited to participate in the investigation as a witness. While the law enforcement officers were working, the man walked around the apartment and found a box with money on a dresser in the bedroom. The witness put the money in his pocket. After the search, the owner of the apartment discovered the loss and filed a police report. After some time, the attacker returned only part of the stolen money, because he had already spent the rest. The man received a fine of 100 thousand rubles.

