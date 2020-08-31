A defense witness in the case of a fatal accident involving actor Mikhail Efremov said that the artist was not alone in the car before the accident. His words convey RIA News on Monday, August 31st.

According to the witness, “a tall man in a baseball cap” sat in the back seat of Yefremov’s car.

Related materials

Telegram– the channel of the newspaper “Komsomolskaya Pravda” in a text broadcast from the courtroom told about the testimony of the witness Levan Padasyan, who told about the man who sat in the back seat of the car with the license plate of Yefremov. Padasyan could not describe the man’s appearance. “I also noticed that no one was sitting in front of the car. And who was still behind – I don’t know, the windows are tinted, ”he said.

Earlier, another witness, Aleksandr Kobets, testified in favor of Efremov. At the trial, he said that at the time of the accident it was not Efremov, but another person who was in the driver’s seat. During interrogation, the witness admitted that he had poor eyesight and drank one and a half liters of beer with a friend, stressing that he was sure that he had seen the actor in the passenger seat.

On the evening of June 8, Mikhail Efremov, intoxicated, caused a fatal accident in the center of Moscow. The actor’s car flew into the oncoming lane and collided with a van, whose driver, Sergei Zakharov, died in the hospital. Efremov said that he did not remember anything about what happened.