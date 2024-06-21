Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

There may be a new lead in the Rebecca Reusch case. A manhole cover could be connected to the teenager’s disappearance.

Berlin – In February 2019, Rebecca Reusch, then 15, disappeared without a trace. Her brother-in-law was suspected, but there was no concrete evidence. He was alone with her at home at the time of Rebecca’s disappearance. After five years of investigation, the police and public prosecutor’s office continue to assume that she is dead, but the family is not giving up hope. Now there may be two new clues in the case.

Witness statement about manhole cover: Does it have something to do with Rebecca’s disappearance?

A new approach relates to a manhole cover. A witness reportedly saw a tent over an open manhole cover on the edge of a field in Großziehten (Dahme-Spreewald) on the day Rebecca disappeared. She was walking her dog at the time. Picture-Newspaper.

According to the witness, there was a pink Renault Twingo next to it, which Rebecca’s brother-in-law was driving at the time. She reported to the police after seeing a call for witnesses and now also informed the Picturenewspaper about it. However, as she says, the officials only contacted her weeks later and then “gagged her.” These are her allegations.

These are not the first allegations that the Berlin investigative authorities have to deal with in the Rebecca Reusch case. Only a few weeks ago, an insider told IPPEN.MEDIA of inconsistencies.

What did the police overlook in the Rebecca missing person case? The then 15-year-old disappeared five years ago. © private/Imago (montage)

Rebecca Reusch case: Who opened the drain?

Now that the information about the drain has become public, according to Picture-Witnesses say someone went there. It seems questionable how the person knew the exact location of the drain, because according to the paper, the exact location was not mentioned in relevant chats either.

According to the newspaper, which inspected the drain on both Wednesday (June 19, 2024) and Thursday, someone had tampered with it outside of routine checks in the meantime.

Rebecca’s family believes in her brother-in-law’s innocence

According to media reports, the information about the drain is said to have spread in several chat rooms in which Rebecca’s relatives are also said to be active. The police have so far refused to comment on the new information, saying the status of the investigation is unchanged.

The brother-in-law is currently the only suspect in the case. However, he is still presumed innocent. Rebecca’s family, however, does not believe that he had anything to do with the disappearance. “As long as we do not know 100 percent that [er] has something to do with Becci’s disappearance, the presumption of innocence applies to us,” Brigitte Reusch emphasized in 2023 to Picture. (cgsc)