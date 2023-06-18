“I saw him fly several meters and answer questions from the paramedics,” the account of the accident by Treat Williams

A witness of the dramatic scene, told the last moments of life of Treat Williams. The Hollywood actor was vigilant after the accident, he answered all the questions from the paramedics and the witness himself was certain that he would make it. But this was not the case, he died shortly after reaching the health facility.

He was riding his motorcycle when the driver of a car hit him and jumped several meters. Although Treat Williams was wearing a helmet, the impact with the ground left him no way out.

The witness, a 29-year-old boy named Matt, was outside his shop when he seen the entire road accident.

He was totally alert, answered questions. I saw Treat flying through the air and then I saw him on the asphalt a few meters from his bike. The wheel of the vehicle was still spinning. The doctors asked him about simple things, his wife’s name, if he knew where she was. That sort of thing. He was responsive, he answered questions. He could see that he was in pain, but he was awake. They took him away right away. Honestly, I was pretty confident that he was going to make it.

It was a customer of his shop and had visited him only a few weeks earlier.

He has made some appointments for his vehicles. We talked about actors, cinema, even airplanes, one of his passions. He was a generous man. He once wrote a check to help one of my friends fix the house after a fire.

The star passed away forever at the age of 71 after the serious car accident that occurred on June 12th. She was riding his motorcycle and was trying to turn when the driver of a car hit him. The latter was visited on the spot, but was not seriously injured. According to reports from the authorities, it turned out negative for alcohol and drug tests.

The news has shocked fans around the world. Forever the memory of Treat Williams will live on in their hearts and in those of their entertainment colleagues.